Dayton Freight named the Platinum Award winner by Wabash National

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was named the 2022 Platinum award winner by Wabash National.

This year awards were given during the Wabash conference in Lafayette, Indiana. They recognized top suppliers for exceptional performance that supported them in fulfilling the purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You. Award criteria includes scorecard metrics of delivery, quality, cost and service, as well as key initiatives of logistics optimization.

Wabash National designs and manufactures a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

“Thank you, Wabash for taking the time to recognize us with this award.” said Dave Brady, VP of Sales, “Our team works hard each day to provide top-notch service. We appreciate the acknowledgement of our dedication to the field and anticipate great things in the future with Wabash!”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Chuck Nelson (Dayton Freight), Mitch Totheroh (Wabash), Patty Ash (Dayton Freight), Gary Wright (Wabash)

###