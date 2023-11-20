Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

DAYTON FREIGHT RELOCATES AND DOUBLES IN SIZE WITH NEW DETROIT FACILITY

November 20, 2023
DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, moves their Detroit Service Center and doubles in size with brand-new facility.

This state-of-the-art building is conveniently located northwest of Detroit in Waterford Township. Built on 29-acres, the new Service Center increased its capacity with 132 dock doors and an attached Shop. Additional features include a snow scraper, secured parking, an outdoor patio, an irrigation system and enclosed fueling.

"Our team in Detroit has been eagerly looking forward to this move. Not only is the brand-new Service Center a huge upgrade that employees can enjoy, the additional space also allows us to run an efficient operation to better serve all customers. We're excited to grow in the Detroit/Waterford Township community!" Said Detroit Service Center Manager, Nick Hill.

Detroit Service Center – 030/DET
2425 Dixie Hwy.
Waterford Twp. MI 48328

Local Number: 586.979.9125
Toll Free Number: 888.860.1909

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.
                                                                                         

