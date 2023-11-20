DAYTON FREIGHT RELOCATES AND DOUBLES IN SIZE WITH NEW DETROIT FACILITY

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, moves their Detroit Service Center and doubles in size with brand-new facility.

This state-of-the-art building is conveniently located northwest of Detroit in Waterford Township. Built on 29-acres, the new Service Center increased its capacity with 132 dock doors and an attached Shop. Additional features include a snow scraper, secured parking, an outdoor patio, an irrigation system and enclosed fueling.

"Our team in Detroit has been eagerly looking forward to this move. Not only is the brand-new Service Center a huge upgrade that employees can enjoy, the additional space also allows us to run an efficient operation to better serve all customers. We're excited to grow in the Detroit/Waterford Township community!" Said Detroit Service Center Manager, Nick Hill.

Detroit Service Center – 030/DET

2425 Dixie Hwy.

Waterford Twp. MI 48328

Local Number: 586.979.9125

Toll Free Number: 888.860.1909

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

