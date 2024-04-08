White Paper

300 AMRs Help Global 3PL Compete in E-commerce Supply Chain

Read the full case study to learn more about Radial's solution to their e-commerce challenges using a fleet of Dematic AMRs and how they implemented this large fleet of 300 in their facility.

Dematic: 300 AMRs Help Global 3PL Compete in E-commerce Supply Chain
April 8, 2024
No Comments

Radial is a global third-party service provider that offers integrated e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery for health & beauty and fashion brands, including Calvin Klein, Express, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. With seven e-commerce fulfillment centers operating across Europe, it was identified that one of their facilities could not operate effectively under their growing e-commerce demand.

In order to survive in a highly competitive market, Radial needed a solution that would maximize storage density, shorten turnaround times, increase picking productivity, and improve the handling of bulky goods. Dematic was quickly identified as the right partner to deliver a solution that would be most effective for business today and in the future. After thorough analysis shared by both Radial and Dematic, a fleet of 300 Dematic AMRs was installed.

Read the full case study to learn more about Radial's solution to their e-commerce challenges using a fleet of Dematic AMRs and how they implemented this large fleet of 300 in their facility.

Download now

Material Handling Storage Robotics Robotic Picking and Loading
    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing