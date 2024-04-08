300 AMRs Help Global 3PL Compete in E-commerce Supply Chain

Radial is a global third-party service provider that offers integrated e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery for health & beauty and fashion brands, including Calvin Klein, Express, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. With seven e-commerce fulfillment centers operating across Europe, it was identified that one of their facilities could not operate effectively under their growing e-commerce demand.
In order to survive in a highly competitive market, Radial needed a solution that would maximize storage density, shorten turnaround times, increase picking productivity, and improve the handling of bulky goods. Dematic was quickly identified as the right partner to deliver a solution that would be most effective for business today and in the future. After thorough analysis shared by both Radial and Dematic, a fleet of 300 Dematic AMRs was installed.
Read the full case study to learn more about Radial's solution to their e-commerce challenges using a fleet of Dematic AMRs and how they implemented this large fleet of 300 in their facility.
