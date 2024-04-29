White Paper

Accessible Automation for Point Solutions in Distribution

This paper addresses the challenges faced by distribution facilities today and how the need for flexible and scalable automation solutions has never been more critical.

April 29, 2024
Technology advances in automated distribution have enabled a more integrated approach for the operation of material handling systems. Centerstage in this technology evolution are automated point solutions – discrete material handling systems which can be positioned within existing distribution processes to deliver a heightened level of automation. Point solutions provide a simpler alternative to bigger, more complex and permanent material handling systems.

  1. Process Evaluation: Gain insights into the importance of evaluating processes before considering specific automation technologies - throughput, cost efficiency, scalability and design flexibility.
  2. Accessible Automation Point Solutions: Discover the benefits of automated point solutions, which offer a simpler alternative to complex material handling systems, enabling seamless integration with existing processes and easier access to capitalization.
  3. Examples of Point Solutions: Explore specific technologies applicable to distribution processes - autonomous vehicles, robotics, end-of-line automation and goods-to-person systems.
  4. Cost Efficiency & Space Utilization: Learn how the continuous increase in land, construction, labor, and facility costs has heightened the demand for efficient automation and space utilization.
  5. Finance Options & Technical Support: Learn about the financing options available for automated point solutions, as well as the importance of technical support and consulting strategies for successful integration and operation.

