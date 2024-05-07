Battery manufacturer to build large Maryland factory

A major new battery manufacturing factory in Maryland was commissioned this week by Ion Storage Systems, which calls itself a maker of safe, high energy density, fast-charging, solid-state batteries (SSBs).

When complete, the facility will be one of the largest SSB manufacturing facilities in the United States. The current battery production pilot line, which is located adjacent to the company’s headquarters in Beltsville, Maryland, is expected to begin manufacturing 1MWh of battery cells this year, growing to 10MWh by early 2025, and reaching a longer-term goal of 500MWh of capacity by 2028.

The company says its technology outperforms lithium-ion batteries, since its anodeless technology forgoes graphite and other less-sustainable materials while maximizing battery performance capabilities through its 3D, ceramic structure. It sells the products principally for applications in four sectors: defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage.

“The world is increasingly reliant on batteries for our cars, personal and medical devices, for a more resilient power grid and for national defense. Traditional Li-ION batteries simply haven't been up to the task,” Ricky Hanna, CEO of Ion Storage Systems, said in a release. “From the outset, our goal has been to develop an advanced solid-state battery that delivers enhanced power, reliability, and safety, all while being scalable in production. This new facility, one of the largest of its kind, marks a significant step towards realizing that vision.”

Ion is backed by funding from Toyota Ventures, the venture capital arm of the global automaker which participated in a $30 million “Series A” funding round in 2022, and by NOVA by Saint-Gobain, the venture unit of global construction and industrial manufacturing company Saint-Gobain that provided funds for another financing round in 2023.







