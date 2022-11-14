DHL SUPPLY CHAIN TO LEAD KETER'S US E-COMMERCE FULFILLMENT

DHL Supply Chain will utilize its world-class expertise to lead the build-out and operation of Keter's new e-commerce fulfillment center in the United States.

Set to be operational in October 2022, the over 516,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center will be based in Savannah, GA, and will introduce 64 new jobs to the area. Following the launch of Keter's first direct-to-consumer platform (Keter.com), DHL Supply Chain will support the company's growing e-commerce business for the contiguous United States and will also handle port drayage on behalf of the company.

"E-Commerce sales continue to be one of the driving influencers of growth for our customers despite the market fluctuations. As this trend continues, we are designing supply chain strategies that can keep up with the ebbs and flows of demand for our customers' products," said Mark Phillips, Vice President, Consumer, DHL Supply Chain. "We look forward to this new venture with Keter and the successes we will enjoy together."

"As our North American business continues to grow, we needed a strategic partner with expertise in e-commerce to ensure we are most effectively servicing our retailer partners and consumers," said Kylee Peters, President of Keter North America. "DHL Supply Chain shares Keter's commitment to providing innovative solutions and agility to serve consumers best. It is more important than ever before to have a strategic and like-minded partner like DHL that can evolve with market complexities."

Learn more about DHL Supply Chain's capabilities for the consumer industry here.