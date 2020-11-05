Logistics Plus Significantly Expands Warehousing Capacity in 2020

ERIE, PA (November 5, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has been aggressively expanding its warehousing and fulfillment capacity in the past year. New or relocated facilities in southern California, Chicago, northwestern Pennsylvania, and New Jersey have added over one million additional square feet to the company’s primary warehousing footprint in the United States. Logistics Plus now actively manages over two million square feet of warehousing space at over a dozen facilities across the country. Additionally, the company manages warehousing contracts for its 4PL clients at nearly 100 more locations around the world.

The recently acquired or expanded Logistics Plus warehousing facilities include:

• A new, flagship Chino, CA facility with 566,000 square feet

• Two new Erie, PA facilities with 88,000 and 130,000 square feet, respectively

• A new Bensenville, IL facility with 190,000 square feet

• An expanded Dayton, NJ facility, now with 309,000 square feet

Logistics Plus also manages primary dry storage and fulfillment warehouses in Haslet, TX; Elk Grove Village, IL; Olean, NY; and Lexington, NC. In March of this year, Transport Topics magazine named Logistics Plus number 56 on its annual list of top dry storage warehousing firms. Logistics Plus has been recognized as a top 3PL by Multichannel Merchant each of the past three years for its e-commerce fulfillment capabilities.

According to Armstrong & Associates (A&A), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research firm, e‐commerce is the fastest-growing 3PL Market segment driving significant new demand for warehousing and fulfillment services. Retailers are increasingly relying upon 3PLs to help manage omnichannel and e‐commerce supply chain operations. U.S. 3PL e‐commerce revenues reached $43.4 billion in 2019, and A&A expects 28% growth through 2020 as e‐commerce purchases continue to expand during the pandemic and companies continue to outsource logistics activities.

“We’re seeing a lot of growth in the e-commerce side of our business, including many things we never thought we’d ever be doing, like importing, warehousing, and fulfilling millions of PPE supplies, or programming and shipping thousands of tablets and mobile phones across the country for some of our high-tech clients,” said Jim Berlin, founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. “Having another one million square feet of additional capacity gives us a lot more capability and flexibility for our current customers and positions us for additional growth going forward.”

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 24 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

