CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Supply Chain Xchange's Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Awards Presentation
These distinguished leaders bring an incredible depth of experience and expertise that will inspire innovation and drive growth across the supply chain industry.
Join us for the second annual Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Awards, celebrating women leading the way in the industry. Moderated by Susan Lacefield, Executive Editor of Supply Chain Xchange, the event will feature their remarkable journeys, offering unique insights into their careers.
Honorees include:
- Annette Danek-Akey | Barnes and Noble
- Sherry Harriman | Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ammie McAsey | McKesson
- Leslie O'Regan | AEO Inc.
Moderator
Susan Lacefield – Executive Editor – Supply Chain Xchange
Speakers
The above honorees