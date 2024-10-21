CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Supply Chain Xchange's Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Awards Presentation

Join us for the second annual Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Awards, celebrating women leading the way in the industry. Moderated by Susan Lacefield, Executive Editor of Supply Chain Xchange, the event will feature their remarkable journeys, offering unique insights into their careers.

Honorees include:

Annette Danek-Akey | Barnes and Noble

Sherry Harriman | Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ammie McAsey | McKesson

Leslie O'Regan | AEO Inc.

These distinguished leaders bring an incredible depth of experience and expertise that will inspire innovation and drive growth across the supply chain industry. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best and participate in a dynamic Q&A session.

Moderator

Susan Lacefield – Executive Editor – Supply Chain Xchange

Speakers

The above honorees