IFS: “Industrial AI” works best for asset-heavy tasks

ERP software vendor supports more than 60 AI scenarios in its latest cloud release, new CEO Moffat says.

IFS CEO moffat speaks at trade show in orlando
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesOct 15, 2024
While many companies are launching artificial intelligence (AI) products for use as generic “co-pilots” or consumer-focused gadgets, the Swedish enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor IFS says its “Industrial AI” version supports industry-specific processes in “hardcore” sectors based on assets such as power grids, cell phone networks, aircraft maintenance, elevator operation, and construction management.

“Industrial AI is at the very core the solutions we are powering for customers. They are pushing us for ready-to-use AI that they can adopt quickly to solve real industrial challenges like labor shortages, supply chain disruption, [and] stagnated productivity," IFS's Chief Customer Officer, Cathie Hall, said in a release.

In presentations at its user conference in Orlando today, known as "IFS Unleashed," the company said that its latest IFS Cloud 24R2 release supports more than 60 in-depth Industrial AI scenarios. They span generative AI examples like: content generation for training and reports; recommendations for sourcing and suppliers; and contextual knowledge for assembly instruction. The tools also include predictive AI applications like event forecasting; optimization of resources and capacity; and anomaly detection for proactive quality control.

In remarks from the keynote stage, new IFS CEO Mark Moffat—who was appointed to the top office in January—said the company may be less well known than ERP vendors such as SAP, IBM, Oracle, and Infor, but it benefits from a tighter focus on its core users. Instead of selling software across dozens of industries, IFS serves just six industries: aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, energy and utilities, manufacturing, service, and telecommunications.

Thanks to that tight approach, he said the company has earned top Gartner rankings for its software products in field service management (FSM), enterprise asset management (EAM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and enterprise service management (ESM). And to compound that advantage, Moffat said IFS continues to grow swiftly through acquisition, having bought up a handful of companies in recent months: Assyst, Ultimo, Boka, empowermx, Bolo, Tobin, Merrick, and Copperleaf.

“You need an AI business plan” Moffat told the room. “If you have an AI business plan, that’s terrific, but you can improve it. This area is just moving so fast.”

pwc matthew duffy speaks at ifs show
Article

PwC: data is the core ingredient for new business initiatives

photo of robot arm in CJ Logistics warehouse
Article

CJ Logistics America to build 1.1-million square foot DC in Illinois

exxon mobile oil drills in texas

Kinaxis to build supply chain planning tools for ExxonMobil

Supply chain orchestration software provider Kinaxis today announced a co-development deal with ExxonMobil to create supply chain technology solutions designed specifically for the energy sector.

“ExxonMobil is uniquely placed to understand the biggest opportunities in improving energy supply chains, from more accurate sales and operations planning, increased agility in field operations, effective management of enormous transportation networks and adapting quickly to complex regulatory environments,” John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO, said in a release.

Keep ReadingShow less
seagull mojix labels traceability

Seagull and Mojix merger seeks item-level traceability

Seagull Software, which makes “BarTender” label management software, today said it has combined with Mojix, a provider of item-level inventory management and traceability.

As a single company, the combined firms will offer new capabilities in end-to-end supply chain management, leveraging BarTender’s global customer base and value-added channel partner network with more than 250,000 customers across 175 countries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Gallenagh
Elizabeth Gallenagh

Strong medicine: interview with Elizabeth Gallenagh

For players in the drug distribution business, the countdown is on. In less than two months, every business involved in the pharmaceutical supply chain must be fully compliant with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA)a 2013 law containing strict traceability requirements for the distribution of certain prescription drugs. Over the past decade, the DSCSA has been implemented in phases, but now the clock is running out. The law takes full effect on Nov. 27, barring any further adjustments or delays.

Among other measures, the DSCSA requires drug manufacturers to affix a unique product identifier, essentially a barcode, to every package so it can be tracked and traced during its journey through the supply chain. To thwart drug counterfeiters, the new law further requires wholesalers and drug dispensers to verify the validity of products they handle to assure they are genuine.

Keep ReadingShow less
bins on conveyors

QAD acquires Phenix Software to improve factory scheduling

The manufacturing and supply chain software vendor QAD Inc. today said it has acquired Phenix Software Inc. in a move to help manufacturers improve productivity and accelerate factory performance.

The cloud-based solution, now called QAD Advanced Scheduling, optimizes production decisions by determining what products to make on each production line in the best possible sequence to minimize changeovers, optimize inventory, and align cost and service goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
chip cooling plate from Mikros Technologies

Jabil says acquisition cools off the hot chips behind cloud and AI

Facing rising demand for the liquid cooling devices need to manage computer chips in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud data centers, the manufacturing and supply chain solution provider Jabil Inc. has acquired the New Hampshire tech firm Mikros Technologies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But Florida-based Jabil bought the firm as it said that liquid cooling has emerged as a more energy-efficient alternative to air cooling for applications in the continued adoption of artificial intelligence, energy storage, and electric vehicles.

Keep ReadingShow less
