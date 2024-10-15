Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

PwC: data is the core ingredient for new business initiatives

Companies can mine their data stores for projects in climate, AI, and reinvention, analyst says at IFS software show.

pwc matthew duffy speaks at ifs show
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesOct 15, 2024
Ben Ames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
See Full Bio

The top three corporate development priorities in consulting firm PwC’s current strategy are climate, artificial intelligence (AI), and business model reinvention (BMR), the company said in remarks today at an Orlando user conference for IFS software.

That approach meshes well with IFS, the Swedish firm which has added dozens of AI applications to its cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools in recent months, that firm said at its "IFS Unleashed" event in Orlando. And underlying the industry’s rush to AI is the growing availability of massive amounts of data, PwC analyst Matthew Duffy said in a session at the show.

According to Duffy, data drives all the major technology changes that PwC advises businesses to examine: subscription or as-a-service models, connected devices and sensors, and conversions between business to business (B2B0 and business to consumer (B2C) approaches.

“Data availability now is greater than it’s ever been, and that’s where AI comes into play,” Duffy said. “It’s not just about driving cost efficiencies in an existing business model, but understanding your customer and your customer’s customer, so you can create a whole new value proposition.”

In fact, he said that PwC is not just giving that advice to its clients but applying it to the firm’s own strategy as well. That can be seen in the firm’s move in recent years to build its “Connected Solutions” business unit.

ArticleEditorialSC Services
pwcifs
ArticleEditorialSC Services
pwcifs

The Latest

Pick the Winning Path
White Papers

Pick the Winning Path

photo of robot arm in CJ Logistics warehouse
Article

CJ Logistics America to build 1.1-million square foot DC in Illinois

More Stories

exxon mobile oil drills in texas

Kinaxis to build supply chain planning tools for ExxonMobil

Supply chain orchestration software provider Kinaxis today announced a co-development deal with ExxonMobil to create supply chain technology solutions designed specifically for the energy sector.

“ExxonMobil is uniquely placed to understand the biggest opportunities in improving energy supply chains, from more accurate sales and operations planning, increased agility in field operations, effective management of enormous transportation networks and adapting quickly to complex regulatory environments,” John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO, said in a release.

Keep ReadingShow less
people working in an office together

Business optimism is up as inflation fades

Global business leaders are feeling optimistic, according to a report from business data analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet showing a 7% increase in business optimism quarter-over-quarter, driven by gradual easing of inflation rates and favorable borrowing conditions.

However, that trend is counterbalanced by economic uncertainty driven by geopolitics, which is prompting many companies to diversity their supply chains, Dun & Bradstreet said in its “Q4 2024 Global Business Optimism Insights” report, which was based on research conducted during the third quarter.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of economic conditions

Global economy continues to slow, GEP index shows

The level of global supply chain spare capacity in September rose to its highest level since July 2023, revealing a trend of economic weakness, according to a monthly report from market data provider S&P Global and New Jersey-based enterprise software vendor GES.

The firms’ “GEP Global Supply Chain Volatility Index” tracks demand conditions, shortages, transportation costs, inventories, and backlogs based on a monthly survey of 27,000 businesses.

Keep ReadingShow less
warehouse worker driving forklift

Total Distribution acquires REO Processing for latest expansion

The third-party logistics service provider (3PL) Total Distribution Inc. (TDI) is continuing to grow through acquisitions, announcing today that it has bought REO Processing & REO Logistics.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but REO Processing & REO Logistics is headquartered in West Virginia with 10 facilities across West Virginia in Parkersburg, Vienna, Huntington, Kenova, and Nitro as well as in Atlanta, GA.

Keep ReadingShow less
wabash insulated reefer trailer

Wabash project will build solar panels into refrigerated trailers

The freight equipment original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Wabash will use a federal grant to launch a project with the University of Delaware that will save electricity by incorporating lightweight solar panels into refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, the Indiana company said today.

Funding for the design will come from a $1.6 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to support a research and development project aimed at decarbonizing the commercial transportation industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.