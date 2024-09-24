ETIHAD CARGO celebrates 20 years of successful operations in India

Skip to content
The airline has significantly expanded its presence, offering belly hold capacity via nonstop services to 12 major Indian cities, and is planning further growth to support the country's trade activities.

Diane Rand
Sep 24, 2024
Diane Rand
Diane Rand is Associate Editor and has several years of magazine editing and production experience. She previously worked as a production editor for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She joined the editorial staff in 2015. She is responsible for managing digital, editorial, and production projects for DC Velocity and its sister magazine, Supply Chain Quarterly.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is celebrating 20 years of operations in India, a milestone that reflects the airline's ongoing commitment to the Indian market since its first flight to Mumbai on 26 September 2004. Over the years, Etihad Cargo has expanded its presence in India, now offering belly hold capacity via nonstop services between Abu Dhabi and 12 major Indian cities, with plans for further growth.

Etihad Cargo handles over 46,000 tonnes of cargo annually ex India, connecting the country to over 100 global destinations via its Abu Dhabi hub via 588 widebody and narrowbody rotations each month. To meet the needs of specific sectors, Etihad Cargo has enhanced its product range, adding new features and launching new products. Key commodities handled include electronics, including mobile phones and semiconductors, garments, pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce, automobile components and courier shipments, reflecting the diversity and strength of India's manufacturing and export sectors.

The carrier's IATA CEIV Pharma-certified PharmaLife product provides precise temperature control for the safe transport of high-value pharmaceuticals, a growing market in India. Etihad Cargo is exploring additional certified pharma trade lanes with key airline partners and has implemented stringent cargo screening for US-bound shipments from major Indian hubs, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Etihad Cargo's pharma roadshows in India, launched in 2023, have helped double PharmaLife volumes by improving connectivity and frequencies. Additionally, the introduction of Etihad Cargo's IATA CEIV Li-batt-certified SecureTech product in 2024 has supported the growth of electronics shipments.

"As Etihad Cargo celebrates two decades of successful operations in India, the carrier's commitment to its customers remains strong," said Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo. "Etihad Cargo's continued investment in its network, product range, infrastructure, and digitalisation efforts ensures the carrier can provide efficient, reliable air cargo solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers in India and beyond."

The airline has invested in advanced technology to enhance its operations, including the use of customer relationships and cargo management systems like Salesforce and Sales Cockpit, as well as track and trace capabilities and automated warehouse management. The ongoing enhancement of Etihad Cargo's online booking portal, which now includes options for pets and dangerous goods as well as personalised dashboards, has improved the efficiency of the booking process. Currently, 93 per cent of the bookings made in India are made directly through Etihad Cargo’s booking portal.

As Etihad Cargo looks to the future, the airline will continue to innovate and expand its operations, remaining committed to evaluating its network and adding capacity where required to support its customers in this key market. With a focus on delivering efficient and reliable cargo solutions, Etihad Cargo is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of the Indian market and cementing its position as the air cargo partner of choice for the Indian market.

