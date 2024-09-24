Skip to content
Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

HTL Freight Acquires CTS Logistics, Expanding into Managed Transportation

HTL Freight Acquires CTS Logistics, Expanding into Managed Transportation
By Diane RandSep 24, 2024
September 24th, Charlotte, NC - HTL Freight, a rising leader in the third-party logistics (3PL), is pleased to announce the acquisition of CTS Logistics, a full-service managed transportation company (4PL) headquartered in Windham, NH. This acquisition, HTL Freight’s fourth major transaction since 2021, reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional freight solutions across North America.

CTS Logistics, known for its managed transportation and brokerage services, has built a strong reputation since its founding in 1989 by Donald Leclair. The company’s family-oriented ethos has been carried forward by Leclair’s children—Alan, Keith, Brian, and Kim Garneau—who continue to play key roles in the business.

"Our decision to partner with HTL Freight was driven by their dedication to upholding the values that have defined CTS Logistics for the past 35 years. HTL Freight’s leadership shares our commitment to integrity and service, making them the ideal partner to carry forward our family’s legacy," said Alan Leclair, President of CTS Logistics.

As part of the acquisition, Keith Leclair has been appointed as Vice-President of LTL at HTL Freight. His extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental in expanding HTL’s Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) capabilities.

Finalized in February 2024, the acquisition has since led to a close collaboration between the two companies to ensure a seamless integration of operations, systems, and cultures. This collaborative process has preserved CTS Logistics’ strengths while enhancing the combined service offerings.

Founder Donald Leclair expressed confidence in CTS Logistics’ future under HTL Freight's ownership, stating, "The collaboration between our teams over the past few months has confirmed that HTL Freight is the right partner to continue serving our clients with the level of care and dedication they’ve come to expect."

This acquisition allows HTL Freight to further expand its geographic footprint and service offerings, positioning the company as a notable player in both the 3PL and 4PL sectors. Customers will benefit from enhanced transportation solutions, including increased brokerage capabilities and more robust managed transportation services, all supported by HTL Freight’s state-of-the-art technology platform.

"We are thrilled about the growth opportunities this acquisition brings to both our customers and our organization. The addition of CTS Logistics strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive, technology-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and deliver cost savings to our shipper partners," said Onu Okebie, CEO of HTL Freight.

About HTL Freight:

Founded in 1983, HTL Freight (htlfreight.com) is a supply chain management company providing an experience rooted in service, data-driven insights, and advanced technology for both shippers and carriers. Focused on customer service, operational excellence, and partnerships, HTL's mission is to consistently exceed expectations and "Go the Distance" for its clients by delivering reliable supply chain solutions.

