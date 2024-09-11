Skip to content
Nulogy and Kinaxis Announce Partnership to Accelerate Synchronization for Manufacturing Supply Chain

Nulogy's Collaborative Platform Enhances Supplier Integration and Agility for FMCG and Life Science Brands

DC Velocity Staff
Sep 11, 2024
Nulogy, a leading provider in supply chain collaboration solutions, and Kinaxis, a global leader in supply chain orchestration, have announced a partnership to develop cutting-edge solutions for brand manufacturing supply chain networks worldwide.

The new partnership aims to catalyze fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and life science brands and their supplier networks to work together more effectively through digital transformation solutions, thereby mutually improving costs, service and revenue. Combining the supply chain orchestration capabilities of Kinaxis with the collaborative external manufacturing specialization of Nulogy will enable customers to share forecasts and order information with suppliers and receive inventory capacity information faster.

Nulogy’s purpose-built multi-enterprise platform enables greater responsiveness in the supply networks of leading FMCG and life science brands, including L’Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as their extended suppliers and hundreds of sites around the world.

“Given the speed and volatility of today’s global market, it is more important than ever for brand manufacturers to digitally synchronize with their supplier communities in order to respond with agility,” said Jason Tham, CEO at Nulogy. “Through our partnership with Kinaxis, we look forward to collaborations that will elevate the performance of supply chain networks around the world.”

Kinaxis Maestro is the AI-infused end-to-end supply chain orchestration platform for fast, intelligent decision-making. Trusted by renowned global brands to provide agility and predictability to help navigate volatility and disruptions, Kinaxis has been a leader in supply chain planning for over 40 years.

"Our partnership with Nulogy improves visibility, control and collaboration of the upstream network of critical suppliers, like contract manufacturers and co-packers, by integrating a variety of supplier data into Maestro,” said Bill Walker, Senior Director, Partner Solutions Extensions at Kinaxis. “Giving our customers the ability to better run simulations, digitize planning and connect in suppliers.”

Learn more about the partnership at ASCM Connect on September 9, 2024. Kevin Wong, Chief Operating Officer, Nulogy; Polly Mitchell-Guthrie, Supply Chain Thought Leader, Kinaxis; and German Vizcaya Leon, VP Global Planning, Colgate-Palmolive will discuss how Nulogy and Kinaxis’s solutions in Advanced Planning & Scheduling and Supplier Collaboration have played pivotal roles in interconnecting Colgate’s network.

nulogy.com
Nulogy, Kinaxis and Colgate-Palmolive Present at ASCM Connect 2024

Nulogy, Kinaxis and Colgate-Palmolive Present at ASCM Connect 2024

Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, is hosting a session during the Association of Supply Chain Management's ASCM Connect 2024. Nulogy, Kinaxis and Colgate-Palmolive executives will present “Orchestrating Digital Transformation: Nulogy & Kinaxis Empower Colgate-Palmolive’s External Network” on Monday, 9/9/2024, 3:45 - 4:45 p.m. CT in Ballroom E, Level 4.

In an era when digital transformation is paramount for sustainable growth, Colgate-Palmolive stands out as a leader in the consumer packaged goods space. With a strong digital transformation vision and strategic partners that tout the technical capabilities and expertise to bring it to life, Colgate and its extended supply network has been able to reap the benefits of digitally-infused agility, resilience and efficiency to outcompete in today’s marketplace.

Keep ReadingShow less
Panel Built to Expand Primary Facility

Panel Built to Expand Primary Facility

Panel Built, Inc., a leading provider of modular offices, mezzanines, and custom-engineered structures, has announced plans to expand its primary facility, PB1. The expansion will include additional office and fabrication space, allowing the company to better accommodate its rapidly growing workforce and increasing demand for its innovative space solutions.

As Panel Built continues to experience significant growth in both personnel and market reach, this expansion marks a critical step in the company’s strategic development. The additional space will enable the company to enhance its operational efficiency and continue delivering high-quality products and services to its diverse client base. The expanded facility will also provide a more collaborative work environment for the Panel Built team, fostering innovation and reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wolter Inc. Expands into Atlanta, GA with Acquisition of Dedicated Material Handling Solutions

Wolter Inc. Expands into Atlanta, GA with Acquisition of Dedicated Material Handling Solutions

Wolter Inc. Expands into Atlanta, GA with Acquisition of Dedicated Material Handling Solutions
Brookfield, WI - Sept 4th, 2024 - Wolter Inc., a leading provider of material handling solutions across seven states in the Midwest, has strategically expanded its footprint by acquiring Dedicated Material Handling Solutions (DMHS). With two established locations in Buford and Atlanta, GA, DMHS has a strong presence in the Atlanta metro market, positioning Wolter Inc. for significant growth in the Southeastern United States.
This acquisition enables Wolter Inc. to bring its industry-leading services and extensive product offerings to the thriving industrial and logistics hub of the Atlanta Metro area. It aligns with Wolter Inc.’s vision of becoming a national leader in material handling while maintaining a strong emphasis on local service excellence.

Key Benefits:
• Expanded Product Line: DMHS customers will now have access to Wolter Inc.’s comprehensive range of material handling solutions, including forklifts, automation & robotic technologies, and more.
• Enhanced Service: Wolter Inc.’s renowned technician training program and robust tech support system will extend to the Southeast, providing Atlanta businesses with top-tier service and support.
• Local Expertise, National Strength: The combination of DMHS’s deep local market knowledge and Wolter Inc.’s national resources ensures that customers in the region receive unparalleled support.
Jerry Weidmann, CEO of Wolter Inc., remarked, “Acquiring Dedicated Material Handling Solutions is a natural extension of our growth strategy and a significant expansion into the Southeastern U.S. The Atlanta Metro area is a dynamic market, and we're excited to deliver our comprehensive solutions here. Together with the DMHS team, we are committed to driving success for our customers and reinforcing our commitment to exceptional material handling solutions nationwide.”
About Wolter Inc.
Wolter Inc. offers a wide range of material handling products and services, including forklifts, cranes, industrial storage, automation, dock equipment, and more. Wolter Inc. is dedicated to improving operational efficiency and productivity.
About DMHS: Dedicated Material Handling Solutions offers sales, service, rentals, and parts for all makes and models of forklift equipment. Including, tailored maintenance programs

Keep ReadingShow less
