Nulogy and Kinaxis Announce Partnership to Accelerate Synchronization for Manufacturing Supply Chain

Nulogy, a leading provider in supply chain collaboration solutions, and Kinaxis, a global leader in supply chain orchestration, have announced a partnership to develop cutting-edge solutions for brand manufacturing supply chain networks worldwide.

The new partnership aims to catalyze fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and life science brands and their supplier networks to work together more effectively through digital transformation solutions, thereby mutually improving costs, service and revenue. Combining the supply chain orchestration capabilities of Kinaxis with the collaborative external manufacturing specialization of Nulogy will enable customers to share forecasts and order information with suppliers and receive inventory capacity information faster.

Nulogy’s purpose-built multi-enterprise platform enables greater responsiveness in the supply networks of leading FMCG and life science brands, including L’Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as their extended suppliers and hundreds of sites around the world.

“Given the speed and volatility of today’s global market, it is more important than ever for brand manufacturers to digitally synchronize with their supplier communities in order to respond with agility,” said Jason Tham, CEO at Nulogy. “Through our partnership with Kinaxis, we look forward to collaborations that will elevate the performance of supply chain networks around the world.”

Kinaxis Maestro is the AI-infused end-to-end supply chain orchestration platform for fast, intelligent decision-making. Trusted by renowned global brands to provide agility and predictability to help navigate volatility and disruptions, Kinaxis has been a leader in supply chain planning for over 40 years.

"Our partnership with Nulogy improves visibility, control and collaboration of the upstream network of critical suppliers, like contract manufacturers and co-packers, by integrating a variety of supplier data into Maestro,” said Bill Walker, Senior Director, Partner Solutions Extensions at Kinaxis. “Giving our customers the ability to better run simulations, digitize planning and connect in suppliers.”

Learn more about the partnership at ASCM Connect on September 9, 2024. Kevin Wong, Chief Operating Officer, Nulogy; Polly Mitchell-Guthrie, Supply Chain Thought Leader, Kinaxis; and German Vizcaya Leon, VP Global Planning, Colgate-Palmolive will discuss how Nulogy and Kinaxis’s solutions in Advanced Planning & Scheduling and Supplier Collaboration have played pivotal roles in interconnecting Colgate’s network.