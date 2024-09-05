FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Sherri Bosslet

Title: Director of Customer Relations

Phone: 937.415.1715

Email: sbosslet@daytonfreight.com

Date: September 5, 2024

Web: daytonfreight.com

ULINE AWARDED DAYTON FREIGHT FOR EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was presented the 2023 Exceptional Performance Award and the Minnesota LTL Carrier of the Year award from Uline.

The 2023 Exceptional Performance Award and the Minnesota LTL Carrier of the Year award were presented to Dayton Freight’s Milwaukee and Hudson Service Centers, respectively. Both awards were given based on the following criteria: exemplary customer service, technological innovation and lastly, partnership and dedication.

Uline, a family-owned business, is the leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America.

Dayton Freight’s Director of Customer Relations, Sherri Bosslet quoted, “We are incredibly proud of our Service Centers in Milwaukee and Hudson WI for receiving these awards. These accolades from Uline truly demonstrate the dedication and diligence of our Dayton Freight team. We look forward to a lasting partnership for years to come.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 12th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70 Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 6,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Jeremy Cutchens (Dayton Freight), Shelly Hofmeister (Dayton Freight), Ed VanGrouw (Dayton Freight), Eric Dreissig (Uline), LJ Groen (Uline)

##