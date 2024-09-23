Skip to content
Xtreme Trucking selects HOPTEK’s Dispatch Engine® solution forreal-time visibility and optimization of fleet operations

HOPTEK’s solution enables Xtreme to improve deadhead miles, operational efficiency, fleet utilization, booking velocity and revenues.

Meir Kahtan
Sep 23, 2024
Charlotte NC, September 23, 2024 (McLeod User Conference ) – HOPTEK, a global leader in AI-driven trucking and fleet transportation solutions, has been selected by Xtreme Trucking of Wisconsin, one of the U.S.’s leading technology-first transportation and logistics providers, for its Dispatch Engine® solution, a digital platform providing instant visibility and access to the spot load market, while matching available carrier capacity across thousands of possible options. HOPTEK’s “digital twin” will provide real-time visibility and enable Xtreme to boost operational efficiency and fleet utilization, while reducing driver turnover and deadhead miles, resulting in material cost savings and profitability.

Started as a small independent operation in 2006, Xtreme Trucking was formally established in 2009 to become a quality diversified transportation provider, with a growing revenue profile and extensive coverage across the United States. Through HOPTEK’s Dispatch Engine®, Xtreme has leveraged real-time data visibility and dynamic decision-making to drive operational velocity to achieve up to a 20% increase in both Revenue per Hour and Weekly Revenue Miles per Driver – a clear competitive advantage.

Travis Nelson, President and Founder of Xtreme Trucking said: “Between supply chain complications, market shifts, and driver shortages, the past several years have been a rollercoaster ride for our industry. Selecting HOPTEK’s Dispatch Engine solution addresses several seemingly intractable challenges, enabling us to optimize fleet utilization, increase driver satisfaction, and reduce deadhead empty miles. HOPTEK’s robust visibility platform enables us to make the best available decision, even as fleets remain dynamic, and routing and load scenarios shift constantly. We at Xtreme immediately recognized the value of HOPTEK’s strategic offering to our operation and how it would support the achievement of our goals.”

Transportation and logistics are the backbone of the U.S. economy. Xtreme fuels that economic growth by delivering best-in-class operations, innovative technology solutions, and a talented workforce. The company was seeking a solution that would address very specific issues related to driver miles, route efficiency, and utilization in one platform. Achieving these goals required a unique set of capabilities. HOPTEK’s Dispatch Engine® solution closes these gaps by creating dispatchable recommendations that consider the entire fleet, at any given moment. It gets critical information to dispatchers, planners, drivers, and other stakeholders in near real-time, supercharging efficiencies and profitability.

Balaji Guntur, CEO and Co-founder of HOPTEK said: “We’re excited and honored to have been selected as a long-term partner to Xtreme Trucking. Their keen eye for innovative technologies and solutions that genuinely add measurable value attests to why the industry will view Xtreme as a trend setter and leader in small to mid-size fleet tech adoption. We believe they have selected a solution that will enable them to achieve their technology goals, while at the same time supporting their efficiency mindset and profitability targets.”

About Xtreme

Xtreme Trucking LLC delivers superior reefer transportation and dedicated services across the United States. With a leading view on technology and a modern truck and trailer fleet, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe, and exceptional service. Moreover, Xtreme strives for leading on-time delivery and customer service, and as a technologically minded fleet, and remains deeply committed to promoting both customer and driver satisfaction. To find out how Xtreme Trucking Delivers, please visit: https://www.xtremetrucking.com/

About HOPTEK

HOPTEK was founded in 2021 when global strategy and management consultancy Kearney brought its transportation and tech expertise together to help transform the trucking industry. After HOPTEK’s AI-powered system helped a leading U.S. fleet solve major operational challenges and drastically boost their performance, the company opened that technology to fleets across the U.S. With transformational technology tools such as Fleet Scanner®, Freight Finder®, and Dispatch Engine®, trucking and logistics companies can actively analyze fleet performance, identify and reduce wasteful wait times, and optimize dispatching in responsive real-time. For more information, please visit: https://www.HOPTEK.ai/

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been the trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through. For more information, please visit: https://www.kearney.com/

For U.S. media inquiries:

MKPR/Meir Kahtan

+1 917-864-0800

mkahtan@rcn.com

