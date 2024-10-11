Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Amazon’s newest DC uses 10 times more robots

Shreveport fulfillment center uses 8 different robot models: Sequoia, Robin, Cardinal, Sparrow, Proteus, Hercules, Titan, and an automated packager.

amazon worker fixing a robot
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesOct 11, 2024
Ben Ames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
See Full Bio

Mega-retailer Amazon says its newest fulfillment center, located in Shreveport, Louisiana, uses 10 times more robots than previous warehouse designs, and relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to direct the eight different models deployed in its bustling operation.

“Over the years, we’ve built and scaled the world’s largest fleet of industrial robotics that ease tasks for employees and improve operational safety while creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs along the way,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday. “For the first time, we have introduced technology solutions in all key production areas at the site, meaning our employees will work alongside our growing fleet of robotic systems seamlessly in a way that wasn’t possible until now.”

The Shreveport site spans five floors and more than 3 million square feet—equivalent to 55 football fields—making it one of Amazon's largest sites. It will employ 2,500 employees once it’s fully ramped up.

According to Amazon, that facility relies on eight different robot models:

  • The technology at the center of the huge building is called Sequoia, a “multilevel containerized inventory system” that can hold more than 30 million items, making it five times bigger than Amazon’s first deployment of that system in Houston, Texas.
  • As inventory and packages move through the facility, Robin, Cardinal, and Sparrow—an AI-powered trio of robotic arms—sort, stack, and consolidate millions of items and customer orders. The latest version of Sparrow uses computer vision and AI systems that give it the versatility to handle over 200 million unique products of all different shapes, sizes, and weights.
  • And Proteus, which Amazon calls its “first fully autonomous mobile robot,” navigates carts of packages to the site’s outbound dock so they can be loaded into trucks, while safely moving around employees in open spaces. The remaining three robot models include larger AMRs called Hercules and Titan and a packaging automation system that creates custom-sized packages to fit each order’s dimensions.

Although the increased automation allows the facility to handle more orders than older sites, Amazon insists it is not replacing workers’ jobs. “As we deploy this new generation of robotics across our network, we expect our headcount to continue to grow and we’re really excited by how this technology also creates more opportunities for skilled jobs. In fact, our next-generation fulfillment centers and sites with advanced robotics will require 30% more employees in reliability, maintenance, and engineering roles,” the company said.

According to Amazon, it trains workers for skilled jobs by helping them earn certifications through a corporate “Career Choice program” and a “mechatronics and robotics apprenticeship” that provides hourly wages up to 40% higher than entry-level roles.

ArticleEditorial
amazon
ArticleEditorial
amazon

The Latest

people working in an office together
Article

Business optimism is up as inflation fades

chart of economic conditions
Article

Global economy continues to slow, GEP index shows

More Stories

dexory robot counting warehouse inventory

Dexory raises $80 million for inventory-counting robots

The British logistics robot vendor Dexory this week said it has raised $80 million in venture funding to support an expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, grow its global team, and accelerate the deployment of its autonomous robots.

A “significant focus” continues to be on expanding across the U.S. market, where Dexory is live with customers in seven states and last month opened a U.S. headquarters in Nashville. The Series B will also enhance development and production facilities at its UK headquarters, the firm said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hyster: What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

  • Who the program applies to
  • How the program is administered
  • What compliance officers look for during inspections
  • How operations can prepare

Download now

seegrid CR1_Renders_1-2_11zon.png

Seegrid lands $50 million backing for autonomous lift trucks

Seegrid Corp., which makes autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for pallet material handling, has landed $50 million in new financial backing to accelerate its autonomous lift truck initiatives, which are generating more growth than expected, the company said today.

“Unrelenting labor shortages and wage inflation, accompanied by increasing consumer demand, are driving rapid market adoption of autonomous technologies in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics,” Seegrid CEO and President Joe Pajer said in a release. “This is particularly true in the area of palletized material flows; areas that are addressed by Seegrid’s autonomous tow tractors and lift trucks. This segment of the market is just now ‘coming into its own,’ and Seegrid is a clear leader.”

Keep ReadingShow less
wpga Screenshot 2024-08-27 at 2.47.53 PM.png

Propane industry sues to stop California’s zero-emission forklift rule

Industry trade group the Western Propane Gas Association (WPGA) is pushing back against a California rule requiring zero-emission forklifts, announcing Friday that it had sued the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to stop the regulator’s new policy.

CARB in June said it would require most fleets to phase in zero-emission forklifts between 2028 and 2038, and would restrict the purchase of certain new forklifts with internal combustion engines beginning in 2026.

Keep ReadingShow less
TTEK Robotic-10-e1632177287692-panorama-e3fd9a0d185f4f91d9210cff42d89679-6130eb03156ed.jpg

Automation vendor Duravant acquires T-TEK Material Handling

The Illinois-based automation solutions provider Duravant has acquired T-TEK Material Handling LLC, a manufacturer of high-speed packaging machinery and systems solutions headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama.

T-TEK makes end-of-line equipment including palletizers, depalletizers, conveyors, and custom automated lines for producers of packaged food, beverage, and consumer products.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.