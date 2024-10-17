Skip to content
JD Logistics to double its overseas warehouse space by 2025

Chinese company currently operates nearly 100 bonded, direct mail, and overseas warehouses spanning 10 million square feet.

JD Logistics warehouse with automation
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesOct 17, 2024
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
Chinese supply chain service provider JD Logistics today announced plans to double its overseas warehouse space by the end of 2025 as part of the company’s broader global supply chain strategy to meet the growing demand for cross-border logistics solutions.

As part of that effort, the company will also expand its network of bonded and direct-mail warehouses. That would mark a significant expansion since JD Logistics—which is the logistics arm of JD.com and is also known as “JingDong Logistics”—currently operates nearly 100 bonded, direct mail, and overseas warehouses. Those facilities total about 10 million square feet in markets such as the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, France, the U.K., Vietnam, the UAE, Australia, and Malaysia.

Specifically, JD Logistics said it is focused on expanding its presence in Europe and the U.S., establishing collaborative supply chain networks capable of delivering fulfillment services within 24 hours in several regions. In support of that, the company plans to increase its international cargo flights from China to destinations such as Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, the U.S., and Europe to enhance cross-border transportation services. It will also explore the development of self-operated transportation and delivery capabilities overseas.

Additionally, the company aims to extend its international express delivery services from China to approximately 80 countries and regions by the end of this year. JD Logistcs’ global supply chain network includes overseas warehousing, international transfer centers, local transportation systems, and cross-border transportation routes.

