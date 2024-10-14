Descartes acquires e-commerce software firm Sellercloud

The Canadian logistics network platform provider provider Descartes today added another acquisition to the dozens of deals it has made in recent years, announcing that it has bought Sellercloud, a provider of omnichannel e-commerce solutions, for about $130 million.

New Jersey-based Sellercloud says it provides merchants with software that lets them sell products on multiple marketplaces from a combined catalog, thus controlling their inventory and fulfillment from a single platform. The company’s clients are small and mid-market retailers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers.



Ontario-based Descartes paid $110 million up front to acquire the firm, and could pay up to an additional $20 million if Sellercloud hits certain revenue targets in coming quarters. The purchase follows Descartes’ move last month to buy the carrier fraud and cargo theft prevention firm MyCarrierPortal for $24 million, which marked its 30th acquisition since 2016.



“Our integrated ecommerce solutions are designed to help product sellers through all phases of their growth, from a single product startup to a global multi-channel enterprise,” Mikel Richardson, General Manager of e-commerce at Descartes, said in a release. “Sellercloud expands our product suite with advanced inventory and order management capabilities that our customers have been asking for. When combined with Descartes’ existing ecommerce shipping, fulfilment and warehouse management solutions, we believe the result is a truly differentiated offering to manage the full lifecycle of domestic and cross-border ecommerce shipments.”

