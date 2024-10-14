CJ Logistics America to build 1.1-million square foot DC in Illinois

The supply chain and technology provider CJ Logistics America says it broke ground last week on a new logistics center in Elwood, Illinois, marking the latest step in its broader agreement with the Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC).

According to Des Plaines, Illinois-based CJ Logistics, the 1.1 million-square foot building, which is expected to open in the first half of 2026, will feature “advanced automation technologies” to increase efficiency. No further details were provided.



The DC will be CJ Logistics America’s second distribution center in Elwood, a location that offers ease of access to key logistics infrastructure such as the BNSF and Union Pacific rail lines and O’Hare International Airport. Additionally, most of the United States is reachable in two days from Elwood, offering flexibility and a competitive advantage for CJ Logistics America’s customers, the company said.

“The partnership with KOBC has been a unique way to expand our relationship with Korea, especially during a time of geopolitical and economic uncertainty throughout the world,” Kevin Coleman, CEO of CJ Logistics America, said in a release. “This new logistics center, with its advanced technological capabilities and strategic location, further solidifies our company’s position as a logistics supplier of choice for the world’s top brands.”

KOBC says it secures liquidity for shipping companies and contributes to the development of the Korean national economy by strengthening its shipping competitiveness. Its partnership with CJ Logistics was established to deepen economic ties between America and South Korea, increase trade opportunities for the two countries, and create economic growth and jobs for Americans.