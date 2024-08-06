55th Annual USS Admiral of the Ocean Sea (AOTOS) Award to honor Nolan, Tellez and Thorogood

The United Seamen’s Service (USS) is proud to announce the recipients of the 55th annual Admiral of the Ocean Sea (AOTOS) Awards. This year’s honorees are Tim Nolan, President and CEO of the TOTE Group; Augustin “Augie” Tellez, Executive Vice President of the Seafarers International Union (SIU); and Daniel J. Thorogood, CEO of Fairwater.

Additionally, a Special AOTOS Recognition Plaque will be awarded to ILWU Local 142 and the Hawaii Longshore Division for their heroic response to the catastrophic wildfire in Lahaina, Maui, in August 2023.

The AOTOS Awards, considered the highest honor in the maritime sector, will be presented at a gala dinner and dance on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The event will also recognize American seafarers for their bravery and heroism.

For over 50 years, USS has honored individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to seafarers and the U.S. maritime industry.

LTG Kenneth R. Wykle, USA (Ret.), Chairman of the USS AOTOS Committee, commented, "We are proud to honor Tim Nolan, Augie Tellez, and Dan Thorogood, who have each made outstanding contributions to the maritime industry. Tim Nolan's leadership at TOTE has been instrumental in advancing the U.S.-flag industry, especially through his investments in American-flag vessels and environmental initiatives. Augie Tellez has dedicated nearly 50 years to the SIU, championing seafarers' welfare and effective collaboration across the maritime community. Dan Thorogood has guided Fairwater to become a key player in Jones Act energy transportation with a commitment to high standards and innovation.”

Tim Nolan, President and CEO of the TOTE Group, has significantly impacted the maritime industry over his 10+ years at TOTE. His leadership has seen substantial investments in new and refitted American-flag vessels and the development of a vessel construction management company for MARAD-owned National Security Multi-Mission vessels. TOTE is known for its reliability and efficiency in the Jones Act Trade and is pioneering environmental stewardship by converting its fleet to liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Augustin “Augie” Tellez, Executive Vice President of the SIU, has dedicated his career to supporting SIU members and advancing the U.S.-flag maritime industry. Since joining the SIU in 1975 and being elected to his current position in 2005, Tellez has been pivotal in contract implementation, education, training, and collective bargaining. His leadership during the pandemic and his work on safety programs and regulatory compliance underscore his commitment to seafarers' well-being.

Daniel J. Thorogood, CEO of Fairwater, leads the newly established Jones Act energy and chemical transportation company. Fairwater, a joint venture between SEACOR Holdings and Crowley, operates a diverse fleet and offers ship management and engineering services. Thorogood’s prior leadership roles at Seabulk and SEACOR have equipped him with deep expertise in maritime services and logistics. Under his guidance, Fairwater is committed to innovation and high performance in the Jones Act trade.

ILWU Local 142 and the Hawaii Longshore Division will be recognized for their exemplary response to the wildfire disaster in Lahaina. Their quick action provided essential supplies and humanitarian aid, exemplifying the ILWU’s dedication to supporting affected communities in times of crisis.

Proceeds from the AOTOS event support USS community services for U.S. merchant mariners, international seafarers, and U.S. military members stationed overseas. David W. Heindel, President of the Seafarers International Union, will serve as Dinner Chairman, with F. Anthony Naccarato of American Maritime Officers Service and Joseph J. Cox of Cox Maritime LLC as National Committee Co-Chairmen. USS is led by President Edward R. Morgan and Executive Director Roger T. Korner.