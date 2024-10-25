DCV-TV 1: News
Supply Chain Short Takes: Anisa Kumar of Narvar on preventing fraudulent retail returns
Returns make up nearly 20 percent of all retail purchases and they cost retailers some $800 billion a year in added costs. Beyond the legitimate returns, a large portion of what customers send back are fraudulent. Half of consumer admit to making a fraudulent return at some point. What can be done to reduce the numbers of overall returns and also identify fraudulent returns before the credit is issued? Anisa Kumar, CEO of Narvar and a retail expert, offers some practical tactics for countering fraud.
