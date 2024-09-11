Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Raymond Corp. boosts energy solutions with new battery plant

Forklift maker solidifies its commitment to producing lithium-ion batteries and supporting U.S. manufacturing with its newest factory in Upstate New York.

Raymond Corp. boosts energy solutions with new battery plant
Victoria Kickham
By Victoria KickhamSep 11, 2024
Victoria Kickham
Victoria Kickham started her career as a newspaper reporter in the Boston area before moving into B2B journalism. She has covered manufacturing, distribution and supply chain issues for a variety of publications in the industrial and electronics sectors, and now writes about everything from forklift batteries to omnichannel business trends for DC Velocity.
See Full Bio

The Raymond Corp. has expanded its energy storage solutions business with the opening of a manufacturing plant that will produce lithium-ion and thin plate pure lead (TPPL) batteries for its forklifts and other material handling equipment. Located in Binghamton, N.Y., Raymond’s Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence adds to the more than 100-year-old company’s commitment to supporting the local economy and reinvigorating Upstate New York as an innovation hub, according to company officials and local government and business leaders who gathered for a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week.

“This region has a rich history of innovation,” Jennifer Lupo, Raymond’s vice president of energy solutions, supply chain, and leasing, said in welcoming attendees to the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.

Lupo referred to the new factory as an “exciting milestone” in Raymond’s history and described it as the next step in the company’s energy storage solutions business, which began nearly 10 years ago with the development of a lithium-ion battery to power its “walkie” pallet jack. That work has expanded to include larger batteries and other technologies to support battery-electric equipment.

“We’re not just keeping up with the electrification movement,” Lupo said. “We’re leading it.”

Raymond, a business unit of Toyota Material Handling, has been building forklifts, pallet jacks, and other material handling equipment at its nearby Greene, New York, headquarters since 1922. The Binghamton factory supports local efforts to boost manufacturing and innovation in New York’s Southern Tier, which was recently designated as a regional technology and innovation hub by the Biden Administration.

Raymond is leasing the 124,000 square foot facility at 196 Corporate Drive, situated in an established industrial park. The manufacturer is currently utilizing just 10,000 square feet of the space to produce its 8250 lithium-ion battery, which can power Raymond’s class 1 and class 2 fork trucks, as well as a smaller TPPL battery for powering pallet jacks.

The Binghamton factory employs 15 people, but the company expects to scale up quickly in space and personnel, adding 12 to 25 employees next year and ramping up to 60 employees by 2027, according to Jim Priestly, battery manufacturing manager for energy solutions at Raymond.

The Binghamton facility also represents Raymond’s larger commitment to helping develop greener, more sustainable supply chains, according to company President and CEO Michael Field.

“We recognize energy’s critical role in shaping our future,” Field told attendees at the grand opening, adding that Raymond is seizing the opportunity to participate in the clean energy transition locally and beyond.

“This facility is just the beginning,” Field said.

ArticleEditorial
raymond corp.material handlinginternal movement
ArticleEditorial
raymond corp.material handlinginternal movement

The Latest

Hurricane Francine threatens supply chains
Featured

Hurricane Francine threatens supply chains

More Stories

Screenshot 2024-09-05 at 4.42.57 PM.jpg

Gartner: companies must design “geopolitically elastic” supply chains

Chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) must proactively embrace a geopolitically elastic supply chain strategy to support their organizations’ growth objectives, according to a report from analyst group Gartner Inc.

An elastic supply chain capability, which can expand or contract supply in response to geopolitical risks, provides supply chain organizations with greater flexibility and efficacy than operating from a single geopolitical bloc, the report said.

Keep ReadingShow less
xeneta air-freight.jpeg

Air cargo carriers enjoy 24% rise in average spot rates

The global air cargo market’s hot summer of double-digit demand growth continued in August with average spot rates showing their largest year-on-year jump with a 24% increase, according to the latest weekly analysis by Xeneta.

Xeneta cited two reasons to explain the increase. First, Global average air cargo spot rates reached $2.68 per kg in August due to continuing supply and demand imbalance. That came as August's global cargo supply grew at its slowest ratio in 2024 to-date at 2% year-on-year, while global cargo demand continued its double-digit growth, rising +11%.

Keep ReadingShow less
seegrid CR1_Renders_1-2_11zon.png

Seegrid lands $50 million backing for autonomous lift trucks

Seegrid Corp., which makes autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for pallet material handling, has landed $50 million in new financial backing to accelerate its autonomous lift truck initiatives, which are generating more growth than expected, the company said today.

“Unrelenting labor shortages and wage inflation, accompanied by increasing consumer demand, are driving rapid market adoption of autonomous technologies in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics,” Seegrid CEO and President Joe Pajer said in a release. “This is particularly true in the area of palletized material flows; areas that are addressed by Seegrid’s autonomous tow tractors and lift trucks. This segment of the market is just now ‘coming into its own,’ and Seegrid is a clear leader.”

Keep ReadingShow less
littler Screenshot 2024-09-04 at 2.59.02 PM.png

Congressional gridlock and election outcomes complicate search for labor

Worker shortages remain a persistent challenge for U.S. employers, even as labor force participation for prime-age workers continues to increase, according to an industry report from labor law firm Littler Mendelson P.C.

The report cites data showing that there are approximately 1.7 million workers missing from the post-pandemic workforce and that 38% of small firms are unable to fill open positions. At the same time, the “skills gap” in the workforce is accelerating as automation and AI create significant shifts in how work is performed.

Keep ReadingShow less
stax PR_13August2024-NEW.jpg

Toyota picks vendor to control smokestack emissions from its ro-ro ships

Stax Engineering, the venture-backed startup that provides smokestack emissions reduction services for maritime ships, will service all vessels from Toyota Motor North America Inc. visiting the Toyota Berth at the Port of Long Beach, according to a new five-year deal announced today.

Beginning in 2025 to coincide with new California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards, STAX will become the first and only emissions control provider to service roll-on/roll-off (ro-ros) vessels in the state of California, the company said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.