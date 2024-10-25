DCV-TV 1: News
Supply Chain Short Takes: Doug Schuchart of Beckhoff on integrated controls systems for AMRs
Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are among the most impactful technologies currently being deployed in distribution and manufacturing facilities. Their popularity is a result of these robots being easy to deploy, scale, and operate in a cost-effective manner. But there is more to the robot than what can be seen from the outside. Taking a look under the hood, we discover the control systems and navigation components that allow the robots to function dependably and repeatably. Doug Schuchart, global intralogistics industry manager at Beckhoff discusses how PLCs, navigation systems, safety systems, and artificial intelligence capabilities are best deployed when combined into a single piece of controls hardware.
