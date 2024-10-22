Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Survey: 53% of e-com orders are late, damaged, or misplaced

Shoppers expect compensation if delivery is less than seamless, HubBox says.

survey on late ecommerce deliveries
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 22, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

More than half of home deliveries to U.S. online shoppers arrive either late, damaged, or at the wrong address, totaling 53% of orders with one of those issues, according to a study from e-commerce software vendor HubBox.

Specifically, almost one in three (27%) home delivery packages are currently delivered late, while almost one in six (15%) online orders are delivered to the wrong address. The results come from Atlanta-based HubBox, which works with networks and carriers to provide retailers with pickup access to over 400,000 locations worldwide.

Furthermore, the survey of more than 1,000 U.S. shoppers revealed consumers’ top five home delivery pain-points: 1. Orders delivered to the wrong house or block (37%), 2. Packages left with neighbors they don’t like or don’t speak to (30%), 3. Item arriving damaged (28%), 4. Delivery is late (27%), and 5. Having to wait at home for deliveries (25%).

According to HubBox, those frustrations have pushed nearly half (49%) of shoppers to consider out-of-home delivery collection points to overcome poor delivery service.

“Shoppers expect seamless experiences throughout their buying journey – and nowhere more so than in delivery and the last mile where shoppers’ anticipation of receiving their order is highest,” HubBox CEO Sam Jarvis said in a release. “Retailers that offer flexible and convenient delivery experiences, such as pickup points or BOPIS, (Buy Online Pick Up in Store) stand a better chance, and, if they can’t meet these expectations, they risk significant lost sales and future loyalty.”

In addition, more shoppers now expect compensation for late deliveries; over half (53%) expect money off their next order if a delivery is delayed, while 63% expect delivery charges to be waived and another 54% expect a free delivery code for their next order.

“Late deliveries don’t just erode hard-won customer loyalty. Increasingly, as retailers are having to compensate customers for delayed orders, they eat away at already slim margins – and this at a time when the cost of fulfilment is rising and some carriers are charging additional fees for home deliveries,” Jarvis said. “By diversifying fulfilment options, such as adding local pickup, retailers can ensure demand can be met across their network even during peak trading periods such as Black Friday and the Christmas holidays while ensuring consumer experience is maintained.”

ArticleEditorialTransportationTrucking
hubbox
ArticleEditorialTransportationTrucking
hubbox

The Latest

Featured

Something new for you

trucks parked in big lot
Article

OOIDA cheers federal funding for truck parking spots

Unpack the Possibilities of AMR Solutions
Webinar

Unpack the Possibilities of AMR Solutions

More Stories

Raymond lift truck lifting pallet

The Raymond Corporation

How to handle a pallet

Robotic technology has been sweeping through warehouses nationwide as companies seek to automate repetitive tasks in a bid to speed operations and free up human labor for other activities. Many of those implementations have been focused on picking tasks, a trend driven largely by the need to fill accelerating e-commerce orders. But as the robotic-picking market matures and e-commerce growth levels off, the robotic revolution is shifting behind the picking lines, with many companies investing in pallet-handling robots as a way to keep efficiency gains coming.

“Earlier in this decade and the previous decade, we [saw] a lot of [material handling] transformation around e-commerce and the handling of goods to order,” explains Josh Kivenko, chief marketing officer and senior vice president at Vecna Robotics, which provides autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for pallet handling and logistics operations. “Now we’re talking about pallets—moving material in bulk behind that line.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Jeremy Van Puffelen of Prism Logistics

InPerson interview: Jeremy Van Puffelen of Prism Logistics

Jeremy Van Puffelen grew up in a family-owned contract warehousing business and is now president of that firm, Prism Logistics. As a third-party logistics service provider (3PL), Prism operates a network of more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space in Northern California, serving clients in the consumer packaged goods (CPG), food and beverage, retail, and manufacturing sectors.

During his 21 years working at the family firm, Van Puffelen has taken on many of the jobs that are part of running a warehousing business, including custodial functions, operations, facilities management, business development, customer service, executive leadership, and team building. Since 2021, he has also served on the board of directors of the International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA), a trade organization for contract warehousing and logistics service providers.

Keep ReadingShow less
image of retail worker packing goods in a shopping bag

NRF: Retail sales increased again in September

Retail sales increased again in September as employment grew and inflation and interest rates fell, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF)’s analysisof U.S. Census Bureau data released today.

“While there have been some signs of tightening in consumer spending, September’s numbers show consumers are willing to spend where they see value,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a release. “September sales come amid the recent trend of payroll gains and other positive economic signs. Clearly, consumers continue to carry the economy, and conditions for the retail sector remain favorable as we move into the holiday season.”

Keep ReadingShow less
MIT professor Weill speaks at IFS show

MIT: Businesses thrive more with real-time data flows

Companies that integrate real-time data flows into their operations consistently outperform their competitors, an MIT professor said in a session today at a conference held by IFS, the Swedish enterprise resource planning (ERP) and artificial intelligence (AI) firm.

A real-time business is one that uses trusted, real-time data to enable people and systems to make real-time decisions, Peter Weill, the chairman of MIT’s Center for Information Systems Research (CISR), said at the “IFS Unleashed” show in Orlando.

Keep ReadingShow less
exxon mobile oil drills in texas

Kinaxis to build supply chain planning tools for ExxonMobil

Supply chain orchestration software provider Kinaxis today announced a co-development deal with ExxonMobil to create supply chain technology solutions designed specifically for the energy sector.

“ExxonMobil is uniquely placed to understand the biggest opportunities in improving energy supply chains, from more accurate sales and operations planning, increased agility in field operations, effective management of enormous transportation networks and adapting quickly to complex regulatory environments,” John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO, said in a release.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.