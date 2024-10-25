Conveyor Solutions, KVK, Electrical Services Group, SIM Aftermarket Services, and SIM Software, combine

Elgin, Il. - October 21, 2024 – Systems in Motion today announced that its new name and brand will be effective immediately. This name change is part of a rebranding initiative, but is also the culmination of the companies’ close working relationship for the past five years and represents their unified strength. Systems in Motion will continue to provide material handling services as a tier-one, turnkey material handling integrator.

The Systems in Motion name creates a single and powerful platform – one that embodies client and industry goals of moving forward – while understanding the complexities and unique objectives of every system. The new brand also signifies the culmination of investment in internal processes that streamline procedures, and deliver a seamless customer experience.

Under the Systems in Motion name, the company will continue their track record of delivering on their long-standing core values of integrity, continuous customer care and a passionate, “Make it Happen” approach for every project.

“We recognized that going to market under a cadre of names was not helping our customers understand our complete turn-key services and approach,” Scott Lee, CEO of Systems in Motion explains. “Operating as one voice, and one company, Systems in Motion will move forward to continue offering superior industrial automation.”

Scott Lee continues as the company CEO, along with long-time leaders in data analysis, systems design/build, electrical/controls, installation, aftermarket services and parts.

Mr. Lee said of the announcement, “This is an exciting time for Systems in Motion. These companies have worked together for years, but today we move together under one name, to deliver even greater value to our customers and suppliers in the future. “

Systems in Motion will complete a rebranded web site in January of 2025. Meanwhile, a landing page with related material can be found at www.systemsinmotion.com, which highlights the benefits of the new company structure and its mission to provide flexible, efficient and scalable operational improvements through automation.

About Systems in Motion

Systems in Motion provides turnkey material handling systems for warehousing, fulfillment, distribution and manufacturing companies. Our clients experience results that are led by experts who provide superior results and continuous customer care. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Elgin, Il. For more information visit www.systemsinmotion.comor call 1-800-678-9091.