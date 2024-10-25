Locus Robotics opens global HQ in New England

Warehouse automation vendor Locus Robotics marked the grand opening of its global headquarters facility in Wilmington, Mass., this week.
The state-of-the-art, 157,000 square-foot Locus Park facility “serves as the nexus for hundreds of Locus employees driving the company's mission to revolutionize global supply chains through advanced robotics solutions,” the company said in a statement Thursday.
The new headquarters boasts an expansive research and development, testing, and engineering space, and is home base to the firm’s nearly 200 New England area employees. The facility also handles all robotics manufacturing, shipping, and administration functions.
“Locus Park represents our commitment to innovation and our confidence in the future,” company CEO Rick Faulk said in the statement. “It's a launchpad for the next generation of robotics and AI solutions that will redefine warehouse efficiency and empower workforces worldwide. As we stand at the forefront of industrial automation, we're not just leading the industry but transforming it.”
Alongside the grand opening, Locus also celebrated surpassing four billion units picked across its customer deployments around the world.