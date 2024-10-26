Skip to content
Waste not, want not

Aircargo company recycles worker uniforms into plastic drinking cups.

Hactl's recycled uniforms turned into cups

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd. (Hactl)

Oct 26, 2024
The independent airfreight handler Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd. (Hactl) has found a way to green up its operations and keep folks hydrated at the same time. The company recently announced that instead of sending old staff uniforms to a landfill, it had upcycled them into 5,000 plastic cups.

Old uniforms often end up in the waste stream because they’re made ofblended fibers, which are typically difficult to recycle. But through Hactl’s “Zero Waste Uniform Upcycling Project,” polyester fibers from the old uniforms were recycled through processes like melt-granulation into raw plastic granules that were then used to manufacture recyclable cups.

“In Hong Kong, the aviation industry, like many industries, provides uniforms for front-line staff. Dealing with old uniforms is an important environmental issue,” Hactl Chief Executive Wilson Kwong said in a release. “We hope that through this project, we can break through traditional limitations and recycle old uniforms to achieve ‘zero waste upcycling’ and reduce the burden on landfills, while encouraging the industry to contribute toward a circular economy and sustainable development.”

The initiative is part of the company’s overall efforts to curb waste. Hactl launched its “Green Terminal” sustainability program in 2018 and has committed to achieving a 75% waste recycling rate by 2030.

