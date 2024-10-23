Skip to content
NMFTA prepares to change freight classification rules in 2025

Updates to “complex and outdated” system will affect cost structure for shipping LTL loads.

warehouse workers with freight pallets
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesOct 23, 2024
The way that shippers and carriers classify loads of less than truckload (LTL) freight to determine delivery rates is set to change in 2025 for the first time in decades, introducing a new approach that is designed to support more standardized practices.

Those changes to the National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) are necessary because the current approach is “complex and outdated,” according to industry group the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA).

But the transition may take some time. Businesses throughout the logistics sector will be affected by the transition, since the NMFC is a critical tool for setting prices that is used daily by transportation providers, trucking fleets, third party logistics providers (3PLs), and freight brokers.

For example, the current system creates 18 classes of freight that are identified by numbers from 50 to 500, according to a blog post by Nolan Transportation Group (NTG). Lower classed freight costs less to ship, ranging from basic goods that fit on a standard shrink-wrapped 4X4 pallet (class 50) up to highly valuable or delicate items such as bags of gold dust or boxes of ping pong balls (class 500).

In the future, that system will be streamlined by four new features, NMFTA said:

  • standardized density scale for LTL freight with no handling, stowability, and liability issues,
  • unique identifiers for freight with special handling, stowability, or liability needs,
  • condensed and modernized commodity listings, and
  • improved usability of the ClassIT classification tool.

The changes are important because the current classification system can be difficult to interpret, leading to disagreements between shippers and carriers, according to a blog post from Mark Davis, Averitt’s Vice President of Pricing and Traffic.

The new changes look to simplify the classification by grouping similar articles together and assigning most classes based solely on density – the most measurable of the four characteristics, he said. Exceptions will be handled separately, adding one or more of the three remaining characteristics in cases where density alone is not adequate to determine an accurate class.

When the updates roll out in 2025, many shippers will see shifts in the LTL prices they pay to move loads, because the way their freight is classified – and subsequently billed – might change. To cope with those changes, he said it’s important for shippers to review their pricing agreements and be prepared for these adjustments, while carriers should prepare to manage customer relationships through the transition.

“This shift is a big deal for the LTL industry, and it’s going to require a lot of work upfront,” Davis said. “But ultimately, simplifying the classification system should help reduce friction between shippers and carriers. We want to make the process as straightforward as possible, eliminate unnecessary disputes, and make the system more intuitive for everyone. It’s a change that’s long overdue, and while there might be challenges in the short term, I believe it will benefit the industry in the long run.

