Extensiv Announces Spring 2023 Supply Chain Scholarship Winners

Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today announced the winners of the Spring 2023 Supply Chain Scholarship. Now in its fourth year, the Extensiv scholarship program supports education for undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in supply chain management, logistics, and operations management programs.

"As 48% of third-party logistics (3PLs) providers cite that finding and retaining qualified workers is their top business challenge, we absolutely need to do more to attract new talent into this industry," said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at Extensiv. "We've created this scholarship to meet that need, to bring fresh ideas, different perspectives, and new voices into the supply chain. This year, Ashley, Noah, and Tess offered strong industry insight and vision balanced with real-world practical applications, which is exactly what will drive the future of our industry."

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, launched the Supply Chain Scholarship in Fall 2020, and has given more than $14,000 to scholarship winners and finalists. Past winners have focused on topics including how artificial intelligence (AI) can optimize end-to-end documentation, how 5G data transmission can speed the application of augmented reality (AR), and improvements within circular supply chains.

Scholarship Winner

This year's winner is Ashley McMillon, a student pursuing her B.S. in Information Systems and Supply Chain Management at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Ashley's winning essay highlights the potential of AR to transform the supply chain, saying, "Starting with big tech companies such as Google, augmented reality will solve many logistical issues, provide employees with helpful guides and insights into their work, increase efficiency and productivity, and will streamline supply chain processes within logistical channels."

"Thanks to your scholarship, I can continue to excel in university and obtain a degree in Information Systems and Supply Chain Management," said Ashley McMillon, scholarship winner. "I am the first one in my family to attend university, so I will ensure that I make both you and my family proud. It is my goal to remain innovative and creative and continue to push the limits of technology for the betterment of the industry."

Extensiv also extended awards to two runners-up: Noah Walker of Duquesne University and Tess Porter of Arizona State University.

Fall Scholarship Application Window Opens Feb. 1, 2023

On Feb. 1, 2023, Extensiv will open the scholarship application submissions again for the Fall 2023 semester scholarship, with the deadline to apply on June 1. Applicants must be enrolled in a Bachelor's or Master's program in supply chain, logistics, or operations management; MBA students who are employed in the supply chain and logistics industry may also apply.

Interested applicants should submit their name, school, major, contact information, and a 1000-word (maximum) essay on the next big advancement in supply chain management by June 1, 2023 to be considered for the $2500 Fall Semester 2023 Extensiv Supply Chain Scholarship. Winners will be notified before July 1, 2023.

To apply for the scholarship or to find more information, please visit https://www.extensiv.com/supply-chain-scholarship. To read the winning essay, go to https://www.extensiv.com/blog/augmented-reality-in-the-supply-chain-industry. Other finalist essays will be featured on our blog in the coming weeks.

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com.