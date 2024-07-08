The Rainmakers

Some measure success by salaries and titles. Others use a different yardstick altogether. Take the seven professionals selected as our 2024 Rainmakers, for example. When asked about their proudest professional accomplishments, their answers ranged from the satisfaction of working with others as part of a successful team, to mentoring younger colleagues and watching them grow both personally and professionally, to developing a technology that has the potential to make the planet a little bit greener.

So who are these Rainmakers and how were they chosen? As in the past, DC Velocity selected the 2024 Rainmakers in concert with members of the magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board from candidates nominated by readers, board members, and previous Rainmakers and DCV Thought Leaders. This year’s selections represent different facets of the business—practitioners, logistics tech and equipment specialists, consultants, and academics. But as the profiles on the following pages show, they’re united by a common goal of advancing the logistics and supply chain management profession.

If you’d like to nominate someone for our 2025 Rainmakers report, please send your suggestions to DC Velocity’s group editorial director, David Maloney, at dmaloney@agilebme.com.





BRIAN ANTONELLIS

Brian Antonellis has a passion for trucks in general and private fleets in particular. For the past 20 years, he has dedicated his career to envisioning how to run truck fleets better both today and in the future.

Antonellis currently serves as senior vice president of fleet operations for Fleet Advantage, which provides leasing solutions, asset management, and strategic consulting services for operators of Class 8 truck fleets—a job he came to following stints managing fleets for the bulk carrier Bulkmatic, Reinhart Foods, and PepsiCo.

At Fleet Advantage, Antonellis relishes helping clients navigate challenges such as the California Air Resources Board zero-emission heavy-duty truck mandate as well as evaluating new clean diesel technology and alternative fuel options. Throughout his career, Antonellis has been a proponent of taking a data-driven approach to fleet management—an approach that has helped him reduce total cost of ownership while also lowering fleet emissions.

Yet it is not trucks that lie at the core of what Antonellis values about his career. Rather, it is people. Antonellis is a strong believer in the importance of mentorship and has spent much of his career helping young professionals ascend through the ranks of fleet and transportation management.

A frequent speaker and contributor to industry publications, Antonellis is also an active member of the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council and a board member of the National Private Truck Council.

Q: What keeps you interested in and excited about working in logistics and transportation?

A: I have always enjoyed the blend between solving daily challenges and long-term planning. I enjoy working with a broad spectrum of people and have a focus on continuous improvement. Few other industries provide you with the opportunity to help customers, drivers, and the bottom line of a company the way transportation can.

Q: How has fleet management and operations changed from when you started out in the business?

A: My first few years in the industry were focused on improving [fleet operations], but I didn’t always have the data to quantify the reasons why change was implemented. It was often based on experiences, not facts. Watching data analytics take a key role in almost every decision that is made has accelerated the pace of change and the way transportation is viewed. The industry has the tools to impact miles per gallon, maintenance cost, employee engagement, and the bottom line.

Q: Looking five years into the future, what advice do you have for companies that are managing fleets (or that depend on partners who manage fleets)?

A: To be successful five years from now, companies need to change the way they plan. Whether it is alternative fuels or regulations, we know we are in for a lot of change. By having a five- and 10-year plan, companies will be able to react to change in a measured way. Transportation assets—because they depreciate over five to seven years—have not always been included in long-term planning. It’s important to be able to model out how your changes will affect your bottom line and engage leadership to ensure your plan aligns with long-term company goals. I have advised companies to take a measured approach to both regulation and alternative fuels. Walk before you run.

Q: Why are you so passionate about mentoring and educating others?

A: I have been blessed to be mentored by some amazing people. It was never the company or the program; it was always [the person] taking the time to explain the whys and help me through challenges. It is hard for someone to start in this industry where the average time in leadership can be 10+ years. It is the responsibility of those of us in leadership roles today to help the next generation of leaders. It can be self-serving to not want to train and elevate people, as you are concerned about your own perceived value. I would hope someday I get to work for someone I mentored. There would not be a higher compliment.

Q: Did you yourself have a great mentor? What did you learn from that person?

A: I did. My first manager at PepsiCo taught me the value of being humble, the importance of allowing others to succeed, and how important it is to make decisions that are based on integrity. The best piece of advice that he shared was that months and quarters will come and go. Some will be good, and some will be bad. Leaders need to operate with integrity and a focus on people. Take care of your team, and they will take care of everything else.

Q: What is your proudest professional achievement?

A: Being able to mentor team members and watch them succeed both personally and professionally.