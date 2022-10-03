CBRE Announces New 103,049 Sq. Ft. Lease for Enchant in Oakley, Calif.

CBRE secured a 103,049-sq.-ft. lease for Enchant, producers of the world’s largest holiday-themed illuminated event, at the Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley, Calif.

Greg Smyth, John Salamida and Jon Casella of CBRE represented the tenant, Canadian-based live event production company Enchant. Brooks Pedder, Tony Binswanger and John McManus of Cushman & Wakefield represent the Contra Costa Logistics Center.

Located at 4300 Wilbur Avenue in Oakley, the Contra Costa Logistics Center is a new Class A industrial facility under construction with scheduled occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2022. Enchant Christmas will occupy Building 3, which includes 36 ft. clear heights, 42 dock doors, trailer parking and drive-in doors.

“The Bay Area industrial market has one of the lowest vacancies in the country, so large new industrial deliveries like the Contra Costa Logistics Center are extremely rare. With limited land available in the region, Oakley has emerged as a vibrant industrial market for state-of-the-art Class A space. Its high-quality facilities and proximity to both the Bay Area and Sacramento created an advantageous opportunity for Enchant,” said Greg Smyth, first vice president at CBRE.

CBRE reported industrial vacancy in the Antioch/Oakley submarket was 4.9 percent in the second quarter of 2022, with 288,000 sq. ft. of planned construction in Northeast Contra Costa County.

“Enchant is experiencing a major business expansion as we roll-out our events across the U.S. in major cities, and this facility will allow us more expedient and year-round access to consolidate our growing inventory of production resources in the western region,” said Jerry Nadal, Chief Operating Officer for Enchant.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

About Enchant

Enchant is the world’s largest holiday light event experience encompassing over 10 acres, featuring a dazzling installation of over 4 million sparkling multicolored lights, designed as a one-of-a-kind interactive story-themed maze. Produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor public spaces, the event also includes a magical ice-skating trail, a sub-zero Ice Lounge, a charming holiday marketplace featuring local artisans and holiday foods, and special visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has delighted over 3 million guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Vancouver; Las Vegas; Dallas; St. Petersburg; Seattle; and Washington, D.C.