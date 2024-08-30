Packsize opens 240,000-square foot Innovation Center

The automated packaging company Packsize has opened a 240,000-square foot Innovation Center in Louisville, Kentucky, saying the new facility will expand its manufacturing capabilities and provide redundancy and logistics benefits to customers.

The site will also bring manufacturing closer to Packsize's North American customer base, thus reducing lead times and expanding in-house capabilities, through steps like co-locating research and development and implementing production resources, the firm said.

In addition, Packsize will use the facility to showcase its technology to companies from around the globe. The company calls itself a provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices by creating custom boxes in real time using less corrugated material and void fill.

The Louisville facility will also provide local job creation in focus areas such as quality, production, engineering, and research and development. And the localized assembly and refurbishment operations will help further realize Packsize's goal of reducing global CO2 emissions as the result of reduced shipping from Europe.