enVista Announces the Appointment of Co-Founder, John Stitz, as CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (September 1, 2022) – enVista, a global consulting, managed services and automation firm, today announces that Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of enVista, John Stitz, has been named CEO. Stitz will lead enVista in its continued mission to provide top-tier consulting services across the end-to-end supply chain.

Stitz co-founded enVista in 2002 to enable business leaders to improve efficiencies, profitability and customer service. During his tenure at enVista, he led the transportation solutions team in providing unmatched global freight audit and payment and consulting solutions to leading shippers as well as leading sales and business development to foster enVista’s growth.

Stitz has garnered more than 25 years of leadership in the supply chain, transportation and IT services fields. Prior to enVista, he held several leadership roles in the supply chain industry, gaining experience in marketing, sales and management. A few of Stitz’s roles included Vice President, Sales and Marketing at The Summit Group, Inc.; Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Intrepa, and Senior Director, Strategic Alliances at Manhattan Associates. Stitz has also earned recognition as an industry leader, including being selected as a Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive in 2015.

Stitz said, “After 20 years of building enVista to become a leading consulting firm, I am honored to step into the role of CEO at enVista. I am excited about the momentum I can already feel in the company and look forward to what we will accomplish as we laser-focus on providing the premier global supply chain consulting, IT managed services, Microsoft, robotics and automation solutions to our customers.”

About enVista:

enVista is a leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise and a portfolio of innovative solutions, enVista serves thousands of leading brands across the globe. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, IT and enterprise technology solutions allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation™.

