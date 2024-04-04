Ascent Global Logistics Announces Key Additions to Its Executive Leadership Team

Ascent Global Logistics (“Ascent”), a leading provider of technology-enabled, expedited logistics and supply chain solution services, is pleased to announce a newly appointed executive leadership team. Following the acquisition of Ascent by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”) in December 2023, Ascent CEO Paul J. Martins formed a new executive leadership team dedicated to propelling the company into a future of innovation, substantial growth and organizational excellence.

Paul J. Martins has served at the helm of Ascent as CEO since September 2023. With a proven track record of strategic leadership roles across renowned companies, including UPS, Mercury Air Cargo, Towne Air Freight, MNX Global Logistics and Global Critical Logistics, Martins brings more than 30 years of industry expertise to Ascent. Further, his current service on the Board of Directors for Smartways, a healthcare logistics company based in Sydney, Australia, underscores his commitment to advancing excellence within the logistics sector.

It is with great enthusiasm that Martins introduces the members of the Ascent executive leadership team:

Matthew Yoder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, leads Ascent in identifying and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities to accelerate growth. Previously, as Head of Global M&A and Strategy at Emergent Cold, he spearheaded globally focused investments in logistics and supply chain companies, culminating in a successful exit with the sale to Lineage Logistics. Yoder joined Ascent in June 2020 and continues to lead through his expertise to drive strategic initiatives.

Mauro Rodrigo González, President and Chief Commercial Officer, heads Ascent’s commercial strategy and plays a pivotal role in building client relationships to drive business expansion, as well as serving as President of Mexico. Previously, González held the position of Chief Synergy Officer and President of the Time-Critical division of Ascent. Prior to joining Ascent in July 2021, González served as the President and Managing Director of Kuehne + Nagel Mexico.

Raimar Schmitt, Chief Operating Officer, joined Ascent in December 2023 to lead operations, utilizing his operational proficiency to streamline processes and improve service delivery for Ascent’s clients. Prior to joining Ascent, Schmitt served as the Chief Operating and Strategy Officer for Global Critical Logistics and previously held roles as Vice President and Board Member for Kuehne + Nagel Canada.

Jack Korslin, Chief Financial Officer, replaces outgoing CFO Beth Westjohn, bringing extensive financial expertise to oversee fiscal operations and drive financial strategy. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc., where he played a key role in reorganizing and transforming the LTL freight business. Korslin previously served as Head of Finance at Emergent Cold, helping build the world’s fastest-growing temperature-controlled logistics company from a single operation in Australia to a high-performing platform spanning six countries and four continents. Prior to Emergent Cold, Korslin held roles at Madison Dearborn Partners and Barclays.

Anthony DeCanti, Chief Technology Officer, joined Ascent in April 2024 to lead technological innovation and digital transformation efforts and drive Ascent’s overall technology strategy. DeCanti brings extensive experience as a business leader, with a strong focus on defining and executing technology strategies for industry-leading corporations. DeCanti joins Ascent from Republic Services, where he served as CIO since 2017, overseeing a team of 700+ IT professionals. Prior to Republic, he held CIO roles at Unigroup and Werner Enterprises, with his logistics career beginning in 1990 as a terminal manager at Skyway Freight Systems.

By integrating the expertise of additional established leaders at the organization, including John Heaney, President of USA Jet Airlines, Tiffany Hutchens, General Counsel and SVP of Human Capital, Micah Holst, Executive VP of Business Development and Connor Denney, VP of Corporate Development and Profit Assurance, Ascent is poised to drive growth and further enhance its solution offering and client value proposition in the arena of premium time-critical global logistics.

"We are thrilled to introduce our newly assembled leadership team, comprised of industry veterans and forward-thinking strategists," said Paul J. Martins, CEO of Ascent Global Logistics. "I am truly fortunate to partner with and serve this incredible team. With their collective expertise and dedication to innovation alongside support from our partners at H.I.G., we are confident in our ability to drive continued success and deliver exceptional value to our customers. Together, this accomplished team is prepared to propel Ascent to new heights of success."

Ascent looks forward to the exciting journey ahead as it embarks on this new chapter under the guidance of its dynamic executive leadership team.

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent Global Logistics, headquartered in Belleville, Michigan, is a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions and other direct transportation services. The Company connects customers to its extensive carrier network, internal ground fleet and airline via its proprietary, digital PEAK freight marketplace, which provides robust carrier capacity and transparent pricing, backed by 24/7/365 logistics experts. Ascent’s offerings include air charter and ground expedited solutions as well as truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, brokerage, and managed transportation services. The experienced Ascent team solves customers’ most challenging logistics needs by providing industry-leading service and top-tier satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.ascentlogistics.com.