Optimas Appoints Paul Schorr to the Position of Chief Information Officer

Wood Dale, IL. – May 3, 2022 -- Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and supply chain solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Paul Schorr to the position of Chief Information Officer (CIO). The appointment is expected to further advance the Optimas Forward Faster transformational strategy implemented by Optimas’ President, Americas Daniel Harms late in 2021. A key component of that strategy is improvements in technology and the digital transformation of the Optimas business.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Paul to our global team as we know he will help us build on our successes and accelerate our momentum forward,” said Harms. “Our people are our biggest differentiator and Paul is no exception. We are confident in his ability to positively influence our Forward Faster transformation.”

Schorr has considerable experience in cloud-based applications for manufacturing and supply chain organizations, including leading an extensive implementation of Oracle NetSuite ERP, the principal enterprise resource planning tool recently implemented by Optimas Solutions.

Prior to joining Optimas, Schorr held several CIO positions with major brands over his 35-year career, most recently at Zesty Paws, Zenwise, uni-ball Corporation and Performance Health. He also held IT management positions at Essendant (formerly United Stationers), Disney Movie Club, a Division of Walt Disney Studios, and BMG Columbia House. Schorr holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Eastern Illinois University.

“Building on the foundation that’s in place, we plan to accelerate our strategic technology advancements to drive business value,” Schorr said. “Optimas plans to strategically invest in technology that drives business efficiencies, fuels growth, and brings innovation to bear to make our customers even more competitive. Our customer-facing technology has been, and will continue to be, a strong investment focus for Optimas.”

“I’m most excited about joining Optimas’ world-class team, the opportunity to drive digital transformation throughout the organization and build strong value for our customers,” Schorr said. “The culture at Optimas is fantastic and it’s energizing to be a part of an organization that truly lives its values.”

“Optimas is a place where employees can have a true impact on results,” Harms concluded. “We do this by hiring exceptional people, remaining nimble, and taking risks to provide best in class solutions for our customers and suppliers.”

About Optimas Solutions

Optimas is the leading global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability. We take care of the details so customers can focus on manufacturing cutting-edge products—giving them an unparalleled competitive edge. Visit optimas.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/optimas-solutions/ and Twitter @Optimas_S.