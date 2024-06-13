Korber hires Blue Yonder exec to lead supply chain software business

The German technology provider Korber today named a new CEO for its supply chain software business line, hiring Edward Auriemma from fellow logistics tech firm Blue Yonder, where he had served as chief operating officer (COO).

The group’s parent company, Korber, contains four main units: Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies. The supply chain arm offers a portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions, and is backed by the investment firm KKR—which acquired a minority stake in the software unit in 2021.

When he becomes head of the supply chain arm’s software division on July 8, Auriemma will lead a group including 1,850 employees in 30 offices, that has executed 325 projects at 4,5000 customer sites. The business provides a wide range of products such as an order management system (OMS), warehouse management system (WMS), warehouse control system (WCS), labor management system (LMS), and transportation management system (TMS).

“We are delighted to welcome Edward Auriemma to Körber and look forward to working with him to further accelerate the growth and innovation of our supply chain software business,” Stephan Seifert, CEO of the Körber Group and member of the Advisory Board for the joint venture with KKR, said in a release. “With his deep understanding of the market and customer needs, he will push forward to support our ambition to build a global supply chain software champion, benefiting our customers and our global team.”