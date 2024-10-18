Supply Chain Recap: Titan Brands' deployment of OMS and WMS with Körber

Jeff Hill, senior director - global supply chain, at Titan Brands and Deanna Kaufman, vice president of product management at Körber Supply Chain Software, recently completed an industry webcast outlining the benefits that Titan has acheieved since launching an order management system (OMS) in combination with a warehouse management system (WMS). Titan Brands is a direct-to-consumer distributor of fitness equipment and outdoor lifestyle products. Körber provided Titan with both the OMS and WMS software solutions. In this interview with DC Velocity's David Maloney, Jeff and Deanna briefly share the challenges that Titan was facing in managing its orders, why it selected Körber for its software deployments, and how the combination of OMS and WMS working in an orchestrated fashion has greatly benefitted its operations and elevated its customer service.

