Atlantic Logistics announces headquarters expansion in Jacksonville, Fla.

Atlantic Logistics will expand its headquarters to support increased business and staff growth for the 20-year-old company headed by Rob Hooper, CEO, and 43 employees. The firm’s corporate building complex at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville, Fla. currently includes approximately 4,100-square-feet of space with 2,790-square-feet of adjacent area planned for new construction completion in December.

Hooper and his team are working with Stephen McCullar, Principal Architect at McCullar & Boatright Architects, P.A. in Orange Park, Fla., and Morrie Osterer, President of Osterer Construction Company, Inc. and Fixel-Osterer Construction in Jacksonville. Additionally, Atlantic Logistics plans to expand its Keystone Heights, Fla. footprint with nearby offices at its present location, 150 S. Lawrence Blvd.

Beginning as a small family business in Jacksonville, Atlantic Logistics has experienced record growth in 2020, moving 24,900 loads and generating $24.5 million in total revenue by utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching, and transportation management software. Professional partners including Trucker Tools and McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued advancement into 2021, and beyond.

According to James Crichlow, Atlantic Logistics Marketing and Communications Director, the decision to expand includes development of additional service lines as well as adding team members in sales, administration, and communications. “To be able to increase our space truly speaks to the team’s effort during the pandemic. Every day during a taxing year, everyone went above and beyond, leading to our record growth. As a result, our brand is stronger than ever, and we are tracking to beat last year’s numbers. It’s incredible,” said Crichlow.

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics provides capacity for truckload, flatbeds, vans, and reefers throughout the United States and Canada. Moving over-dimensional/over-weight freight with specialized equipment, Atlantic Logistics is an approved Department of Defense and General Services Administration broker, qualifies as a woman-owned business, and are members of the Brick Industry Association, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Transportation Management Sales Association (TMSA),Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the website at https://www.shipatlantic.com.