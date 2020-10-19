Southeastern Freight Lines Opens New Service Center in Greenville, SC Region

LEXINGTON, S.C. (Oct. 19, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced the opening of a relocated service center in Piedmont, South Carolina, serving the greater Greenville region.

The new service center, located at 515 Sagitairus Way, consists of 207 dock doors, a large appointment warehouse and 230 associates. It is housed on 110 acres, allowing for future growth, and features a Fleet Services Shop as well as a large open office space equipped with a state-of-the-art conference room for meetings and training.

“We recently celebrated serving the Greenville market for more than 60 years and this new facility will provide the capacity for us to grow and serve our customers for many years to come,” said Patrick Trahan, service center manager. “From when we first opened our doors to today, our goal has always been the same – to meet or exceed the needs of our customers, every single time.”

Originally located inside an old railroad warehouse, the Greenville service center opened for business in 1959 with only 10 dock doors and 16 associates. Since the service center’s development at its most recent location of 710 Mauldin Road in 1964, the facility expanded five times throughout the past 55 years, growing and improving with every addition.

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 450 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

