Southeastern Freight Lines Announces New Regional Structure

LEXINGTON, S.C. (May 17, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has implemented a new regional structure this month that expands its organizational framework from six to eight regions.



The regional restructuring is part of a business strategy that enables regional leadership to invest more time in the service centers with Southeastern’s associates. By reducing the size of each region, regional leadership is better equipped to address the increase of freight volumes and combat industry strains such as the driver shortage. With eight regions, Southeastern furthers its pursuit of operational excellence and commitment to associate development at the field level.



“As a company, we are continuously working to advance our culture, provide quality service to our customers and solidify our vision of being the best and biggest in the Sunbelt,” said Coley Campbell, Senior Vice President of Operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We believe this new structure will allow us to continue growing our footprint in the Sunbelt while ensuring we keep our associates and culture at the forefront. We anticipate these changes will have a positive impact on our associates, which inevitably will have a very positive impact on our customers and organization as a whole.”



As part of the organizational restructuring, Brian Schulz has been promoted to Vice President of Service Center Operations – Regions 4, 5 and 7 while Austin Winters, Jason Hood and Mark Coggin have each been promoted to the role of Regional Vice President for their respective territories. The new structure has also opened a number of other leadership growth opportunities at the service center management level where more than a dozen additional Southeastern team members are taking on new positions.



About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.



###

Media Contact:

Tyler Musialowski

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

tmusialowski@largemouthpr.com

(704) 773-6076