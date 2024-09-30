Skip to content
Southeast region still hindered by hurricane power outages

Wind and rain of Hurricane Helene have receded, but lost electricity could slow logistics operations for two more weeks, Everstream Analytics says.

power outage map after hurricane
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesSep 30, 2024
States across the Southeast woke up today to find that the immediate weather impacts from Hurricane Helene are done, but the impacts to people, businesses, and the supply chain continue to be a major headache, according to Everstream Analytics.

The primary problem is the collection of massive power outages caused by the storm’s punishing winds and rainfall, now affecting some 2 million customers across the Southeast region of the U.S.

While wind gusts and rainfall have largely receded already, power lines take more time to repair, and impacts on road, rail, and overall logistics operations are expected to linger easily through this week and the next, Everstream Analytics’ chief meteorologist Jon Davis said in a video report.

One organization working to rush help to affected regions since the storm hit Florida’s western coast on Thursday night is the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN). As it does after most serious storms, the group continues to marshal donated resources from supply chain service providers in order to store, stage, and deliver help where it’s needed.

Support for recovery efforts is coming from a massive injection of federal aid, since the White House declared states of emergency last week for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Affected states are also supporting the rush of materials to needed zones by suspending transportation requirement such as certain licensing agreements, fuel taxes, weight restrictions, and hours of service caps, ALAN said.

