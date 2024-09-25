Skip to content
Supply Chain Short Takes: AutoScheduler.AI – Driving Productivity in the Warehouse
Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, returns for another Short Take discussion with DC Velocity's David Maloney about AutoScheduler.AI, a resource planning and optimization platform that works with a warehouse management system to orchestrate all activity within the warehouse. They specifically talk about ways to drive productivity in the warehouse, including technologies that provide greater throughput, labor management software to optimize the use of workers, and the need to orchestrate warehouse functions.

Advanced operator assist technology in action
With as many as 100,000 lift truck accidents each year, operations need to consider new ways to deal with the big problems related to inexperienced operators and distracted workers. Technology, combined with the right training, can help support safety initiatives, reduce injuries, lower costs and boost productivity. This video details how Hyster Reaction™ operator assist technology reinforces best practices through capabilities like:

  • Automatic speed reduction as lift trucks approach intersections and travel around corners
  • Line of sight detection to enhance operator and pedestrian awareness
  • Hydraulic lock-out to prevent operators from moving loads that exceed weight thresholds
CSCMP EDGE 2024: Gains Systems
Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems.

Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks with David Maloney of Supply Chain Xchange about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems. The conversation took place at the exhibit hall of CSCMP's EDGE 2024 conference in Nashville.

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Yale
Dan Kachelmeyer, executive business manager at Yale, discusses the lift truck company's Yale Reliant System.

Supply Chain Xchange's Group Editorial Director David Maloney talks with Dan Kachelmeyer, executive business manager at Yale, about the lift truck company's Yale Reliant System during the CSCMP EDGE 2024 conference in Nashville, TN.

FE4C50 65 Lithium 4 Wheel Cushion Forklift from Noblelift
The FE4C50-65 cushion tire 5,000 to 6,500 lbs capacity forklifts are highly efficient, durable Lithium forklifts.

The FE4C50-65 cushion tire 5,000 to 6,500 lbs capacity forklifts are highly efficient, durable Lithium forklifts. They are designed for indoor warehouse applications and other applications with hard smooth floors. The mast system, front/rear axles and chassis are engineered to be tough like an Internal Combustion forklift, but with all the advantages of Lithium. AC drive technology is used to achieve high performance with low operating and maintenance costs. Greatly increase your work productivity with these quiet, very low maintenance, ultra smooth, lithium forklifts.

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers all over the world.

Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

https://www.nobleliftna.com

CBT33 Series Stand Up Counterbalance Forklift Noblelift
The CBT33 Series 3,300 lbs capacity Lithium Stand-Up Counterbalance Forklifts are designed for indoor applications where the operator needs to get on and off the vehicle frequently.

The CBT33 Series 3,300 lbs capacity Lithium Stand-Up Counterbalance Forklifts are designed for indoor applications where the operator needs to get on and off the vehicle frequently. Engineered for reliability and performance, these forklifts offer exceptional visibility, ensuring precision and safety in a variety of applications from loading trailers to navigating through busy warehouse aisles. Boost your productivity with these highly maneuverable, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, lithium forklifts.

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers all over the world.

Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

https://www.nobleliftna.com

Big gains for Big Lots
Big gains for Big Lots

Superior transportation care for heating and air
Superior transportation care for heating and air

More than the typical standard solution
More than the typical standard solution

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup
Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup

Ruan: Raising their spirits
Ruan: Raising their spirits

Conair force
Conair force

TTI: Easy pieces
TTI: Easy pieces

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy
Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy

L.L.Bean: The great indoors
L.L.Bean: The great indoors

FD4P50N-70N Diesel Pneumatic Forklifts from Noblelift
FD4P50N-70N Diesel Pneumatic Forklifts from Noblelift

FE2RT 2WD Lithium Rough Terrain Forklifts from Noblelift

FE2RT 2WD Lithium Rough Terrain Forklifts from Noblelift
FE2RT 2WD Lithium Rough Terrain Forklifts from Noblelift

RT33-44SP / RT33DP Lithium Pantograph Reach Truck from NOBLELIFT
RT33-44SP / RT33DP Lithium Pantograph Reach Truck from NOBLELIFT

EDGE Elite Lithium Pallet Jack by NOBLELIFT
EDGE Elite Lithium Pallet Jack by NOBLELIFT

