Supply Chain Short Takes: AutoScheduler.AI – Driving Productivity in the Warehouse
Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, returns for another Short Take discussion with DC Velocity's David Maloney about AutoScheduler.AI, a resource planning and optimization platform that works with a warehouse management system to orchestrate all activity within the warehouse. They specifically talk about ways to drive productivity in the warehouse, including technologies that provide greater throughput, labor management software to optimize the use of workers, and the need to orchestrate warehouse functions.
