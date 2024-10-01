Dockworker strike halts containers at dozens of sites

Container flows at dozens of U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports shuddered to a simultaneous stop this morning when dockworkers launched a promised strike over pay levels and job automation.

The action is affecting work at major locations such as New York/New Jersey, Savannah, Houston, Charleston, Norfolk, Miami, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Jacksonville, Boston, Mobile, Tampa, and Wilmington. That broad span of geographic locations will affect imports and exports for industries spanning retail, automotive, agriculture, food and beverage, and manufacturing, according to an analysis by Overhaul.

Those impacts are forecast to grow rapidly with each additional day the strike continues, since more than 100 vessels are estimated to arrive at the 36 affected ports this week alone, according to analysis by supply chain visibility provider Project44. The recovery from that backup could take some time, as some shippers estimate that for every one week of strike, it will take 4-6 weeks to fully recover, the firm said.

Because of the sudden stop, logistics providers today are quickly reaching out to shippers and other clients to plan for future cargo movements. Specifically, the strike immediately froze a range of work such as the movement of import and export containers and the loading and unloading of containers, according to German maritime transportation provider Hapag-Lloyd AG. “As a result of this situation, which is beyond our control, we will need to adjust our services or temporarily suspend operations as conditions evolve. Our priority remains the protection of your cargo during this period,” Hapag-Lloyd AG said in a note to shippers.

Despite those large impacts, the timeline is unclear for finding a resolution of negotiations between the union—the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA)—and the port management group, United States Maritime Alliance (USMX).

Under those conditions, retail and manufacturing groups have renewed their calls for their White House to step in and force workers back on the job while negotiations resume.

One of those voices came the National Retail Federation (NRF). “NRF urges President Biden to use any and all available authority and tools — including use of the Taft-Hartley Act — to immediately restore operations at all impacted container ports, get the parties back to the negotiating table and ensure there are no further disruptions,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a release. “A disruption of this scale during this pivotal moment in our nation’s economic recovery will have devastating consequences for American workers, their families and local communities. After more than two years of runaway inflationary pressures and in the midst of recovery from Hurricane Helene, this strike will result in further hardship for American families.”