Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Josh Wilson to Breakbulk Manager in Atlanta, Georgia

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 24, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Josh Wilson has been promoted to breakbulk manager at the company’s Atlanta Breakbulk facility, located at 1045 South River Industrial Boulevard SE in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wilson started his career at the Roanoke service center in Virginia as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound supervisor, outbound supervisor, inbound and pickup and delivery operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Asheville, North Carolina.

“Throughout his ten years with Southeastern, Josh has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to furthering quality and safety in every aspect of the business he engages with,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His passion for helping others coupled with his keen ability to advance our company culture makes him the perfect candidate to steer the talented associates and bustling operations at our Atlanta Breakbulk facility toward continued success.”

Wilson, his wife, Jessica, and their two children are excited to relocate to Atlanta, Georgia and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 570 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

###

Media Contact:

Victoria Moore

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

vmoore@largemouthpr.com

(919) 417-8037