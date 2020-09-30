Pedigree Technologies Teams with Drivewyze to Offer Weigh Station Bypass

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 – Pedigree Technologies, a leading provider of ELD solutions and complete Fleet Management systems, was named as Drivewyze’s newest partner today at the virtual McLeod User Conference.



Pedigree Technologies will deliver an integrated service offering of OneView ELD Chrome, integrated with Drivewyze PreClear Weigh Station Bypass and Drivewyze Safety Notifications. With the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service, Pedigree Technologies’ customers can receive bypass opportunities at more than 800 locations in 47 states and provinces, delivered via the OneView Platform. This can improve driver efficiency, as well as boost driver safety, when partnered with Drivewyze Safety Notifications.



“We welcome Pedigree Technologies as our newest partner,” said Gavin Henry, VP of Business Development for Drivewyze. “Weigh station bypass has become a must-have for many fleets, as it allows safe fleets to keep moving and ‘bypass’ weigh stations — thanks to their good safety records. The partnership with Pedigree Technologies makes implementation of the service easy and cost-effective — with no transponders — by simply turning on the service through Pedigree Technologies’ OneView ELD Chrome solution.”



According to Josh DeCock, Pedigree Technologies’ vice president of product management, the addition of Drivewyze PreClear to its platform is another way to improve productivity for its customers. “We offer our customers an award-winning fleet management system — from asset tracking to dash cam solutions to electronic work orders, and more,” said DeCock. “We’re thrilled to be adding Drivewyze PreClear and Drivewyze Safety Notifications to our package. It will make a huge difference for our customers’ drivers — and, the beauty is, it can be activated within minutes.”



Once integrated, Drivewyze transmits safety scores, registration, and IFTA tax compliance information to the weigh station, which then calculates the information against the bypass criteria established by its state. If the carrier and vehicle pass the criteria, at one mile out, the driver receives permission to bypass the site. The better the fleet’s safety score, the more bypasses typically granted.



Subscribers to Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service can also activate Drivewyze Safety Notifications. This service provides safety notifications for high rollover areas, mountain corridors, and low bridges.



About Drivewyze Inc.:



Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in connected truck services and is on a mission to revolutionize transportation safety and efficiency. Drivewyze serves commercial drivers and fleets with innovative trucking services such as the Drivewyze PreClear bypass service, Drivewyze Safety Notifications, and Drivewyze Insights. Drivewyze was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the North American Weigh Station Bypass Company of the Year Award for 2017, for its best practices and industry leadership. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit www.drivewyze.com.



About Pedigree Technologies:



Pedigree Technologies is the leading provider of solutions that enable companies to make better business decisions by providing real-time visibility and management tools via the OneView platform. The OneView platform is customizable and built for growth with expandable solutions for People (enterprise), Safety (compliance), and Performance (service/supply chain) while improving the ability to dynamically manage people and operating environments in an increasingly complex, interconnected, real-time life. Key solutions include ELDs, asset tracking, fleet management, maintenance, dispatching, and more. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Fargo, North Dakota. For more information, visit PedigreeTechnologies.com.

