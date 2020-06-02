Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning Achieves Veracode Team Certification

June 2, 2020
Blue Ridge, a leader in supply chain planning, announced today that the security of Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning application has achieved Verified Team status. Veracode Verified is a program that verifies and validates a company’s secure software development practices. Earning the Veracode Verified Team status proves Blue Ridge’s dedication to developing and providing secure solutions. Blue Ridge has embedded security-related processes into its development lifecycle with the Veracode platform.

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning helps predict daily store demand, distribution center demand, receipts and on-hand inventory in order to create an optimal plan, considering the unique dynamics of every item, location, channel and supplier.

“Blue Ridge is committed to providing organizations with secure code to help decrease the risk of a major security breach,” said Santhosh Srirambhatla, vice president, product development for Blue Ridge. “Our certification by Veracode ensures that we provide our customers the most secure supply chain planning solutions on the market.”

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen.

