Rhenus Expands Presence in The Americas and Opens Warehouse in Miami

Rhenus Logistics, a leading global logistics service provider, has recently opened its first regional headquarters for the Americas in Miami, Florida. The Germany-based logistics company, which currently has a strong presence in Europe, Asia and Africa, established its footprint in the Americas to expand its services in their new 160,000-square-foot warehouse that is designated as a foreign trade zone. The new facility currently provides vertical solutions for consumer electronics, industrial telecommunications, high-technology, high-fashion and retail.

“Our regional headquarters for the Americas will serve both the North and South American continents,” said Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas. “Its location is strategically convenient for our services to expand in the Americas and will create links to other regions such as Europe and Asia. Miami is the gateway to Latin America – our roots here will help us strengthen our global presence within the region and across new verticals.”

The Class A warehouse is located across from the Miami International Airport and ten miles from the Port of Miami. The new regional headquarters will be functioning as an IATA-accredited air forwarder, licensed Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), Customs Bonded Warehouse, Certified Cargo Screening Facility and Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ). The facility also includes an innovative proprietary IT platform and warehouse management system (WMS), 24-hour security, 59 dock doors and one ramp.

The Rhenus Group recently acquired Florida-based high-tech supply chain specialist, Freight Logistics International, to strengthen the presence of Rhenus in the Americas.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is a leading logistics service provider with global business operations and an annual turnover of EUR 5.1 billion. Rhenus has business sites at 660 locations worldwide and employs 31,000 people. The Rhenus Group provides solutions for a wide variety of different sectors along the complete supply chain; they include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs clearance as well as innovative value-added services.

