DHL Expands Operations with New Retail Store in Minneapolis Area

DHL Express, the world’s leading provider of international shipping services, has recently opened a new retail shipping store in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Covering 1,500 sq. ft., this facility is the second fully-branded DHL company-owned retail store in Minneapolis, providing convenient access to industry-leading shipping services in the area.

As Minneapolis experiences rapid international population and business growth, this retail location will cater to increasing B2C and B2B shipping demands. This includes a sizable immigrant community from East Africa (Somalia & Ethiopia), Mexico, India, and Asia, who rely on international shipping to stay connected with their native countries.

“Minneapolis and its surrounding cities have seen steady population growth for years, attracting individuals and businesses from across the world,” said Aaron Gallagher, SVP Commercial for DHL Express U.S. “North Minneapolis is the ideal market for our next DHL-owned retail location, where we can provide local customers with more accessible options and meet their growing international shipping needs.”

The new DHL ServicePoint, conveniently located at 2145 Lowry Avenue, North Minneapolis, MN 55411, offers time- or day-definite international and domestic U.S. shipping services for both account and non-account holders. DHL’s Certified International Specialists make importing into the U.S., exporting to over 220 countries and territories, or shipping almost anywhere within the U.S. easy. Customers can also track shipments and manage delivery options with DHL On Demand Delivery via our mobile app.

The new facility features both staffed assistance and a self-service kiosk, as well as supplies such as bubble wrap, packing tape, and DHL-branded boxes for an enhanced retail experience.

In addition to company-owned stores, over 3,500 independently owned DHL ServicePoint Partner stores operate in the U.S. market. These partners offer DHL Express international express shipping services, global knowledge, and expert advice to help businesses reach the international marketplace.



