Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Naumann Hobbs Elevates Partnership with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas for Southwest Warehouses

Partnership Establishes Arizona Material Handling Leader as Authorized Dealer of Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich® warehouse products

Naumann Hobbs Elevates Partnership with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas for Southwest Warehouses
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffAug 27, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

PHOENIX – Aug. 27, 2024 – In June 2024, Naumann Hobbs Material Handling (NHMH) transitioned to exclusively offering Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas equipment, including Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich® warehouse products. This strategic shift, following a recent enhanced agreement with Logisnext, establishes NHMH as the sole authorized dealer of Logisnext products in the state of Arizona and southern Nevada, with continued representation in the NHMH Southern California territory.

With nearly 75 years in Arizona, NHMH’s shift to focus solely on Logisnext products underscores its mission and commitment to delivering top-tier material handling solutions across all of its branches in Arizona, California and Nevada. This allows NHMH to enhance its expertise and offer a more specialized, streamlined service experience, ensuring that customers receive support tailored specifically to their needs.

"We are thrilled to partner exclusively with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas,” said Michael Vincent, CEO of Naumann Hobbs Material Handling. “With the Logisnext equipment, we are leading Arizona's distribution centers to the best warehouse solutions available, refining our portfolio to deliver unmatched service and only the highest quality products."

NHMH is set to transform its service approach in Arizona by restructuring and modernizing its service department. In response to this transition, NHMH aims to enhance customer communication and maintain agility in an ever-changing dynamic industry. Additionally, NHMH will keep a fully stocked parts inventory for Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands to ensure prompt support and minimal downtime.

“Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is committed to driving innovation and excellence in the material handling industry,” said David Jarr, General Manager of Dealer Development of Logisnext. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to set new standards and push the boundaries of what’s possible in warehouse solutions.”
To reinforce this commitment, Logisnext will provide an extensively tailored training program for the NHMH sales and technical teams. This initiative is designed not only to broaden the NHMH team’s technical skills but also to ensure customers are offered the most effective and innovative solutions available.
“With comprehensive training from Logisnext, we are poised to deepen our expertise and elevate our service capabilities,” said Matt Clausing, Phoenix Sales Manager of Naumann Hobbs Material Handling. “The training program will cover all aspects of Logisnext equipment, from basic operations to advanced troubleshooting and maintenance techniques.”

For further details on Naumann Hobbs Material Handling, or to learn more about the warehouse products offered, please visit www.naumannhobbs.com.

About Naumann Hobbs Material Handling

Founded in 1949, Naumann Hobbs Material Handling is a leading provider of material handling solutions across Arizona, California, and Nevada. We specialize in advanced warehouse equipment, including forklifts, storage/racking systems, and automation, designed to enhance operational efficiency and productivity. Our comprehensive services include expert maintenance and support, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum performance for all equipment.

As the exclusive dealer of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas equipment in Arizona and an authorized dealer in our California and Nevada territories, we offer superior products such as Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, and Jungheinrich®. Our mission is to deliver exceptional material handling solutions and support, empowering businesses in the Southwest to optimize their warehouse operations.

For more information, please visit www.naumannhobbs.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

###

https://naumannhobbs.com/
Article
mitsubishi logisnext americas group
Article
mitsubishi logisnext americas group

The Latest

CEOs: Our supply chains have a resiliency problem
Article

CEOs: Our supply chains have a resiliency problem

Hurricane Francine threatens supply chains
Featured

Hurricane Francine threatens supply chains

More Stories

Image of earth made of sculpted paper, surrounded by trees and green

Creating a sustainability roadmap for the apparel industry: interview with Michael Sadowski

Michael Sadowski
Michael Sadowski

Most of the apparel sold in North America is manufactured in Asia, meaning the finished goods travel long distances to reach end markets, with all the associated greenhouse gas emissions. On top of that, apparel manufacturing itself requires a significant amount of energy, water, and raw materials like cotton. Overall, the production of apparel is responsible for about 2% of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report titled

Taking Stock of Progress Against the Roadmap to Net Zeroby the Apparel Impact Institute. Founded in 2017, the Apparel Impact Institute is an organization dedicated to identifying, funding, and then scaling solutions aimed at reducing the carbon emissions and other environmental impacts of the apparel and textile industries.

Keep ReadingShow less

Featured

Supply Chain Short Takes: SICK
Videos

Supply Chain Short Takes: SICK

xeneta air-freight.jpeg

Air cargo carriers enjoy 24% rise in average spot rates

The global air cargo market’s hot summer of double-digit demand growth continued in August with average spot rates showing their largest year-on-year jump with a 24% increase, according to the latest weekly analysis by Xeneta.

Xeneta cited two reasons to explain the increase. First, Global average air cargo spot rates reached $2.68 per kg in August due to continuing supply and demand imbalance. That came as August's global cargo supply grew at its slowest ratio in 2024 to-date at 2% year-on-year, while global cargo demand continued its double-digit growth, rising +11%.

Keep ReadingShow less
seegrid CR1_Renders_1-2_11zon.png

Seegrid lands $50 million backing for autonomous lift trucks

Seegrid Corp., which makes autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for pallet material handling, has landed $50 million in new financial backing to accelerate its autonomous lift truck initiatives, which are generating more growth than expected, the company said today.

“Unrelenting labor shortages and wage inflation, accompanied by increasing consumer demand, are driving rapid market adoption of autonomous technologies in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics,” Seegrid CEO and President Joe Pajer said in a release. “This is particularly true in the area of palletized material flows; areas that are addressed by Seegrid’s autonomous tow tractors and lift trucks. This segment of the market is just now ‘coming into its own,’ and Seegrid is a clear leader.”

Keep ReadingShow less
littler Screenshot 2024-09-04 at 2.59.02 PM.png

Congressional gridlock and election outcomes complicate search for labor

Worker shortages remain a persistent challenge for U.S. employers, even as labor force participation for prime-age workers continues to increase, according to an industry report from labor law firm Littler Mendelson P.C.

The report cites data showing that there are approximately 1.7 million workers missing from the post-pandemic workforce and that 38% of small firms are unable to fill open positions. At the same time, the “skills gap” in the workforce is accelerating as automation and AI create significant shifts in how work is performed.

Keep ReadingShow less
stax PR_13August2024-NEW.jpg

Toyota picks vendor to control smokestack emissions from its ro-ro ships

Stax Engineering, the venture-backed startup that provides smokestack emissions reduction services for maritime ships, will service all vessels from Toyota Motor North America Inc. visiting the Toyota Berth at the Port of Long Beach, according to a new five-year deal announced today.

Beginning in 2025 to coincide with new California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards, STAX will become the first and only emissions control provider to service roll-on/roll-off (ro-ros) vessels in the state of California, the company said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.