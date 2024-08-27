Naumann Hobbs Elevates Partnership with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas for Southwest Warehouses

PHOENIX – Aug. 27, 2024 – In June 2024, Naumann Hobbs Material Handling (NHMH) transitioned to exclusively offering Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas equipment, including Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich® warehouse products. This strategic shift, following a recent enhanced agreement with Logisnext, establishes NHMH as the sole authorized dealer of Logisnext products in the state of Arizona and southern Nevada, with continued representation in the NHMH Southern California territory.
With nearly 75 years in Arizona, NHMH’s shift to focus solely on Logisnext products underscores its mission and commitment to delivering top-tier material handling solutions across all of its branches in Arizona, California and Nevada. This allows NHMH to enhance its expertise and offer a more specialized, streamlined service experience, ensuring that customers receive support tailored specifically to their needs.
"We are thrilled to partner exclusively with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas,” said Michael Vincent, CEO of Naumann Hobbs Material Handling. “With the Logisnext equipment, we are leading Arizona's distribution centers to the best warehouse solutions available, refining our portfolio to deliver unmatched service and only the highest quality products."
NHMH is set to transform its service approach in Arizona by restructuring and modernizing its service department. In response to this transition, NHMH aims to enhance customer communication and maintain agility in an ever-changing dynamic industry. Additionally, NHMH will keep a fully stocked parts inventory for Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands to ensure prompt support and minimal downtime.
“Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is committed to driving innovation and excellence in the material handling industry,” said David Jarr, General Manager of Dealer Development of Logisnext. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to set new standards and push the boundaries of what’s possible in warehouse solutions.”
To reinforce this commitment, Logisnext will provide an extensively tailored training program for the NHMH sales and technical teams. This initiative is designed not only to broaden the NHMH team’s technical skills but also to ensure customers are offered the most effective and innovative solutions available.
“With comprehensive training from Logisnext, we are poised to deepen our expertise and elevate our service capabilities,” said Matt Clausing, Phoenix Sales Manager of Naumann Hobbs Material Handling. “The training program will cover all aspects of Logisnext equipment, from basic operations to advanced troubleshooting and maintenance techniques.”
For further details on Naumann Hobbs Material Handling, or to learn more about the warehouse products offered, please visit www.naumannhobbs.com.
About Naumann Hobbs Material Handling
Founded in 1949, Naumann Hobbs Material Handling is a leading provider of material handling solutions across Arizona, California, and Nevada. We specialize in advanced warehouse equipment, including forklifts, storage/racking systems, and automation, designed to enhance operational efficiency and productivity. Our comprehensive services include expert maintenance and support, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum performance for all equipment.
As the exclusive dealer of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas equipment in Arizona and an authorized dealer in our California and Nevada territories, we offer superior products such as Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, and Jungheinrich®. Our mission is to deliver exceptional material handling solutions and support, empowering businesses in the Southwest to optimize their warehouse operations.
For more information, please visit www.naumannhobbs.com.
About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.
