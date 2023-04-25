Eastern Propane & Oil Selects Descartes Last Mile Delivery Solution

ATLANTA — GEORGIA, April 25, 2023 -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Eastern Propane & Oil, one of the largest family-owned and operated energy providers in New England, has selected Descartes’ last mile delivery solution to supply propane to over 100,000 residential and commercial customers throughout New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“By using advanced delivery technology and providing 24/7/365 service, our commitment is to always be there for customers when they need us,” said Chuck Clement, Chief Technology Officer at Eastern Propane & Oil. “Delivery strategies are becoming more important to customer differentiation and financial performance, and the Descartes solution will help us meet customer service objectives while keeping costs down through increased route density, decreased mileage and lower fuel consumption.”

In propane and oil distribution, companies often have flexibility on the days they deliver. For example, some customers may be running critically low on fuel and must be serviced immediately while others may have time before they need additional fuel. The Descartes solution automatically considers these factors and can schedule non-urgent deliveries for customers in the same neighborhood as an urgent delivery, instead of having to come back a few days later. With same-day optimization capabilities, companies can pull forward additional stops when they have extra propane on the vehicle because customers did not require as much fuel as projected and replenish customers they were not expecting to supply on that day.

Descartes’ last mile delivery solution helps brands, like Eastern Propane & Oil, and bulk fuel logistics providers achieve more agile, efficient and sustainable routing, which improves fleet resource management by generating additional delivery capacity and reducing distance per delivery and costs. Dynamic delivery appointment scheduling helps companies maximize revenue, enhance the customer experience and minimize costs by intelligently controlling the delivery booking process. Descartes’ route execution helps drivers perform their daily routes, keep managers aware of progress, notify customers with an estimated-time-of-arrival for their deliveries, and capture essential proof-of-delivery details, supporting customer service excellence and order accuracy through real-time mobile communication.

“We’re pleased to help Eastern Propane & Oil enhance distribution performance and reduce transportation costs through automated route planning, optimization and execution technology,” said James Wee, General Manager, Routing Mobile and Telematics at Descartes. “In many industries, such as distribution, last mile delivery is an important part of a company’s competitive strategy. The ability to deliver to customers quickly, reliably, and precisely can improve customer retention and lower last mile operating costs.”

For more information, visit Descartes’ Propane and Industrial Gases Distribution Resource Center.

About Eastern Propane & Oil

Eastern is a full-service propane and oil company serving New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont. By using the best delivery technology available and providing 24/7/365 service, Eastern is always there when you need us for both propane and oil. Family-owned for more than 90 years, Eastern is committed to helping families like yours make energy choices that are safe for your family or business. We are proud to be recognized as a NH Veteran-Friendly Business with Platinum Level Status by the NH Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services and NH Employment Security. For more information, visit www.eastern.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.